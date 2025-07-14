Chicago White Sox complete history in the MLB Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star Week it’s about to get kicked off in Atlanta with the 2025 Home Run Derby taking place on Monday night.

That makes this the perfect time to look back at the history of Chicago White Sox players participating in the derby.

It’s actually pretty rare for the White Sox to be represented in the Home Run Derby. The derby dates back to 1985 when it first debuted as part of the All-Star festivities in Minneapolis.

Since it’s origin, over 300 unique players have participated in the derby. Only six of them have been representing the White Sox (including one two-time participant).

White Sox players in the Home Run Derby

Carlton Fisk - 1985

Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk represented the White Sox in the inaugural Home Run Derby back in 1985. He was one of 10 participants in the event that year.

Fisk hit four home runs, which tied him for a second place.

Frank Thomas - 1994

Coming off an MVP 1993 season, The Big Hurt made his first of two derby appearances in Pittsburgh back in 1994.

Frank Thomas hit four home runs, which was better than most of the field, but was not enough to advance to the finals.

Frank Thomas - 1995

After winning back-to-back AL MVP Awards, Frank Thomas appeared in back-to-back derbies with his 1995 return.

Thomas shined in Arlington, Texas, winning the 1995 Home Run Derby over Albert Belle, Mark McGwire, and others. He hit a total of 15 home runs.

Paul Konerko - 2002

Paul Konerko represented the White Sox in the 2002 Home Run Derby from Miller Park in Milwaukee.

With six home runs in the first round, Konerko advanced to the semifinals. Despite tying for the most home runs in the semis, Konerko lost in a swing-off to Jason Giambi and was eliminated. Giambi went on to win the whole thing.

Jermaine Dye - 2006

Outfielder Jermaine Dye had 25 home runs in the first half of the 2006 season. That earned him a spot in the Home Run Derby in Pittsburgh, where he had a respectable seven home runs in the first round.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to get Dye into the semifinals. He finished the 2006 season with a career-high 44 home runs and 120 RBIs.

Todd Frazier - 2016

Todd Frazier won the Home Run Derby in 2015 when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds. The following offseason, the White Sox acquired Frazier in a trade.

With 25 home runs before the break, Frazier was back in the Home Run Derby as a member of the White Sox in 2016.

He hit 13 home runs in the first round, defeating Carlos Gonzalez. He then hit 16 home runs in the semifinals, defeating Adam Duvall. Frazier lost to Giancarlo Stanton in the finals, coming up just short of winning back-to-back titles.

Luis Robert Jr. - 2023

Luis Robert Jr. was the number one overall seed in the 2023 Home Run Derby after mashing 26 home runs in the first half.

Robert Jr. put up a really impressive 28 home runs in the first round, just edging out Adley Rutschman to advance to the semifinals.

Randy Arozarena's 35 home runs in the semifinals bounced Robert from the derby, but it was still an impressive showing for the White Sox All-Star centerfielder.