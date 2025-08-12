It might make more sense for the Chicago White Sox to extend Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz is glad he did not cut bait on Luis Robert Jr. at the trade deadline.

Getz had a high price for his former All-Star centerfielder, and he was not going to settle for anything less. Contenders were reportedly unwilling to meet Getz's high demand, given Robert Jr's overall struggles at the plate before the All-Star break.

The New York Mets proved to be particularly stingy with their prospects during negotiations, but their 1-8 record since the deadline is likely causing some regret in Queens.

Apparently, a hot stretch coming out of the All-Star break did little to motivate teams to view Robert Jr. as anything more than a rental. Rental players who hit .213 with a .653 OPS on July 30 (the numbers Robert was producing before the deadline) do not fetch much in the trade market, no matter how talented he might be.

For these reasons, Getz is rolling the dice and likely exercising Robert Jr.'s $20 million club option for next season. The White Sox hope Robert Jr.'s recent hot stretch carries throughout the second half into next year to finally get his "white whale" of a trade return.

Robert has an OPS near .900 over the past 30 days. If he can maintain that pace, his club option will be $20 million well spent and possibly spark better offers.

However, the risk of injury will always hang over Robert Jr. like a dark cloud. 2023 was the only full season he has ever played. If he suffers another major injury this season, the White Sox will likely have to pay him his $2 million buyout.

If anything goes wrong, the White Sox will be forced to cut Robert Jr. loose for nothing, and Getz will look foolish for not trading Robert when he had the chance. However, there is a possible solution to mitigate the risk Getz is currently taking...What about a contract extension?

The White Sox should give Luis Robert Jr. a contract extension

I have been on the record for wanting Luis Robert Jr. traded, but even I could be swayed into supporting the club keeping Robert Jr. around long term. I just want it at a lower price than $20 million.

While $20 million does not seem like a ton of money in today's MLB, this is still the White Sox we are talking about. This is the franchise that has never given a player a $100 million contract. As long as Jerry Reinsdorf owns the White Sox, $20 million is a king's ransom.

I think Chris Getz should take a run at seeing if he can get Luis Robert Jr.'s figure down to $10 or $15 million per year by signing him to a contract extension that goes beyond 2027.

Robert Jr. would get financial security in case of injury

Why would Robert Jr. even consider that? There is still a very real possibility that he gets hurt between now and the end of the season. If that happens, he loses out on his $20 million for 2026. If Robert suffers a serious injury in 2026, his $20 million option for 2027 will certainly be declined, as well.

Yoán Moncada got a one-year, $5 million "prove-it deal" from the Angels this offseason because no team in baseball believed he could stay healthy for a full regular season.

What if the White Sox offered Luis Robert Jr. a four-year, $60 million extension this offseason to keep him under club control through 2029? I am not sure how many baseball players are out there willing to risk losing $40 million (the difference between his option value and a potential extension).

The White Sox need a long-term centerfielder

It would make sense for the White Sox. They do not currently have a long-term option in center field who can play elite defense, run the bases well, hit for power, and crush left-handed pitching. There's not many guys that do it like Luis Robert Jr., and that is just his floor. If Robert does hit his ceiling, like in 2023, then you are talking about a player who can hit close to 40 home runs and finish in the Top 10 for MVP.

It sure beats going with Brooks Baldwin as a long-term, cheaper option. There are just no clear-cut options in the minor leagues right now.

The team's top hitting prospect Braden Montgomery is a right fielder. Top 10 prospect George Wolkow is also a corner outfielder, and he is still years away from making a big league contribution.

Robert Jr. just turned 28. He is still in his peak performance years, and even at his floor, he provides decent value. He's a player that a competitive team can always use, and the hope is for the White Sox to be competing by 2027.

The club control on Robert's current deal and the organization's timeline to compete do not match up. That is another reason to explore an extension.

Two roadblocks are getting in the way of this ever happening. The MLBPA would have to approve any extension in which a player is taking an AAV pay cut. The union rarely approves such things.

The other problem is that Scott Boras represents Luis Robert, and Boras always takes his clients to free agency. Although in this instance, it might be in his client's best interest to sign an extension.