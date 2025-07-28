White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery just got the promotion fans have been wanting

Braden Montgomery is the top position player prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, and he just got one step closer to the big leagues.

Montgomery is being promoted to Double-A Birmingham this week after performing well in Winston-Salem over the past few months.

2025 is Montgomery's first professional season. He was the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in the 2024 MLB Draft, but did not play in the minor leagues after signing due to a broken ankle.

The White Sox acquired Montgomery in the Garrett Crochet blockbuster trade, and started him in Low-A Kannapolis due to his lack of experience. The 22-year-old outfielder quickly earned a promotion to High-A, and is now set to finish the 2025 season at a more advanced level of the minor leagues.

The #WhiteSox are promoting MLB's No. 26 prospect Braden Montgomery to Double-A.



The 2024 first-rounder has an .813 OPS across two levels in his debut season: https://t.co/Dxrm09fEW7 pic.twitter.com/cqUhBPAVVS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 28, 2025

Montgomery in Winston-Salem

In 69 games with the Winston-Salem Dash, Braden Montgomery hit .260 with eight (8) home runs, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .793.

In 87 total minor league games this season, Montgomery has 11 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 57 RBIs, and an OPS of .813. He has flashed five-tool potential and been extremely consistent all season long.

Montgomery's play earned him a place in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. He joined Colson Montgomery as the only White Sox position players to make the Futures Game in the last four seasons.

White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery:



- Had final college season cut short due to injury

- Was drafted 12th overall by the Red Sox

- Was traded for Garrett Crochet



Now, he's tearing it up in his debut season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ghiu3ezCG9 — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

The current challenge for Braden Montgomery is refining his swing from the left side of the plate.

In 82 at-bats as a right-handed hitter (against left-handed pitching), Montgomery has six home runs with a .938 OPS.

In 241 at-bats as a left-handed hitter (against right-handed pitching), Montgomery has five home runs and an OPS of .771.

He's always going to see more right-handed pitchers than left-handed pitchers, so developing his lefty swing to be just as dangerous as his righty swing is essential.

Montgomery's promotion is one White Sox fans were waiting for

It will be fun to watch some of that development take place at a more advanced level of the minor leagues.

White Sox fans are hoping to see Braden Montgomery make his MLB debut at some point in 2026. If he can finish out the 2025 season with solid production in Double-A, and 2026 debut is definitely on the table.

The current young core in Chicago has showed a lot of promise, and adding a toolsy outfielder to the mix will make White Sox baseball even more entertaining. Montgomery having success would also significantly accelerate the White Sox timeline.

There's a reason that Braden Montgomery is currently the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball. I think Sox fans should be really optimistic about what he'll bring over the next few years. This promotion to Double-A is just the beginning.