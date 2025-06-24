Chicago White Sox take a chance and sign former MLB All-Star starting pitcher

When the MLB trade deadline rolls around, the Chicago White Sox are going to need some veteran arms to eat innings.

Chicago has plans to trade veteran starters Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale. Once they're both dealt, the remaining starting pitchers on the White Sox roster with be young players with limited experience and few innings under their belts.

Veteran starting pitchers are worth taking a chance on. The White Sox added another one on Tuesday, signing former New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a minor league contract.

White Sox have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with RHP Noah Syndergaard. He has reported to the complex in Glendale. He last pitched in the majors with the Dodgers and Guardians in 2023. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 24, 2025

Noah Syndergaard's injury history

A decade ago, Syndergaard was one of the top pitching prospect in all of baseball. At 23 years old, he was an NL All-Star and got Cy Young votes with the Mets.

Injuries derailed what should have been a very decorated career for Syndergaard in New York. He had a 3.32 career ERA in 120 starts with the Mets before leaving Queens in 2022.

Syndergaard was not dominant, but was productive for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He then got knocked around in 2023 with the Dodgers and Guardians and has not appeared in a professional baseball game since. It has been difficult for him to stay healthy for a full season.

Syndergaard has been eyeing 2025 comeback

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates both had alleged interest in signing Syndergaard last season, but he opted not to sign.

Instead, Syndergaard set his sights on a 2025 comeback. He now signs with a White Sox team that could have MLB innings available for him later in the season. I couldn't think of a better fit given the current state of his career.

It's kind of hard to tell what Syndergaard has left in the tank. There's a chance that a year away from professional baseball has given him time to refine his arsenal and get fully healthy for the first time in years. He's only 32 years old, even though the wear and tear on his body makes him seem much older.

Good fit with the White Sox

Even if Syndergaard doesn't produce or never takes a big league mound, this move can't really hurt the White Sox.

Chicago needs to protect their young arms as much as possible, especially as some of their starting pitchers begin to hit a wall in the second half.

Mike Clevinger has been stretching out as a starter in Triple-A Charlotte. The Sox also have Jesse Scholtens who they could turn to, young prospects like Noah Schultz or Shane Murphy that can take some MLB innings, and now Noah Syndergaard is in the mix as well.

There's no obvious risk for Chicago and it would be cool to see Syndergaard have a bit of a comeback story.