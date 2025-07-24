Chris Getz, White Sox might be flying too close to the sun when it comes to Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. is heating up at the perfect time, and with one week left until the MLB trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox finally have some leverage.

In 11 games this July, Robert Jr. is batting .351 with two (2) home runs, nine (9) RBIs, and an OPS of .982.

The more he hits, the more teams have interest in trading for him, thus improving the return package of prospects the White Sox could get at the deadline. The timing could not be more ideal, but I worry that White Sox GM Chris Getz may be flying too close to the sun once again.

Adding on 2️⃣ more! pic.twitter.com/9R965r5dSm — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 22, 2025

White Sox have turned down trade offers for Luis Robert Jr.

According to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday morning, "two clubs made aggressive attempts last week to land Luis Robert Jr., league sources said, but the Chicago White Sox wanted a better return of prospects."

That is awfully reminiscent of what the White Sox front office already did during the offseason. Many teams were linked to Robert Jr. over the winter, but Getz had an asking price that was too high for his suitors.

Chicago decided to keep Robert into the season and bet on him having a big year in 2025...and thus far, they've lost that bet in a big way.

I'm worried history is going to repeat itself at the trade deadline. There are rumblings of the White Sox picking up Robert's $20 million club option for 2026 and "trying again next year." ESPN and The Athletic have both floated out that scenario as a possibility by now.

Chris Getz is flying too close to the sun

Teams are aggressively trying to trade for Luis Robert Jr. at the deadline. That's a miracle given how this season has gone, and yet Chris Getz is still driving a hard bargain.

A month ago, it looked like the Sox were going to have to give Robert Jr. away for free, and now that he's had 11 good games, Chicago is loaded with leverage again?

LUIS ROBERT JR. LAID OUT FOR THIS GRAB 😱 pic.twitter.com/cJAW3NO17C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2025

If the asking price doesn't lower, Getz may be forced to keep Robert and bet on him again next year, and once again, the White Sox will have missed an opportunity to expedite their current rebuild.

I'm not fooled by the current hot streak Robert is on. I don't care that he was amazing in Pittsburgh. History tells us that he's an inconsistent player who is going to have epic surges and devastating slumps. Three weeks from now, I wouldn't be surprised if Robert was one of the worst hitters in baseball again.

Sometimes, you've got to quit when you're ahead. With Robert's value rising, I want to see the White Sox move on from him at the deadline, even if it means taking a little less than what Getz is currently asking for.

I don't want to keep going around and around, with trade rumors swirling about Luis Robert Jr. during the offseason and into 2026. If the White Sox keep betting on him to put it all together, they will be disappointed every time.