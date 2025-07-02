"Dark horse" 17-year-old White Sox prospect wins prestigious award in minor leagues

When Chris Getz took over as General Manager of the Chicago White Sox in 2023, he made it clear that the organization was in need of an overhaul.

Chicago's last failed rebuild was the result of organizational dysfunction from top to bottom, and it’s a problem that wouldn’t be easily resolved by spending money or signing a few quality players. Instead, the White Sox woes required a full evaluation of all departments in the organization and some tough decisions.

One such organizational overhaul occurred this past offseason in the international scouting department. Longtime International Scouting Director Marco Paddy was let go, and the White Sox brought on David Keller, who previously worked for the New York Mets, to lead the department.

David Keller’s first international signing period was an interesting one, as much of the talk surrounded Japanese star Roki Sasaki. The White Sox never had a serious chance at Sasaki, but they were one of the teams lined up to scavenge the remains of Sasaki's market.

White Sox 16 year-old Yobal Rodriguez is shining

Among David Keller’s first round of signings was 16-year-old right-hander Yobal Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a Cuba native, stood at 6-foot-2 and featured a fastball that touched 94 as a teenager.

Many scouts believe his fastball will someday get to 98-99 as he grows and develops. Cuban baseball reporter Francys Romero described Rodriguez as a “dark horse” in the 2025 international signing class.

Cuban RHP Yobal Rodriguez of the Chicago White Sox has been named the DSL Pitcher of the Month for June.



Rodriguez, 17, has thrown 14.2 scoreless innings with 15 SO and .089 BA.



I ranked him as my Dark Horses #3 of the 2024–2025 MLB international signing period. pic.twitter.com/fKpVutLSft — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 1, 2025

Rodriguez’s first professional season has been better than anyone expected. He made his Dominican Summer League debut on June 2nd, and ended up finishing June with 14.2 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks.

Another four shutouts innings on Tuesday brought his scoreless innings total to 18.2 to begin his professional career. Rodriguez’s June performance was good enough to earn him the DSL Pitcher of the Month award.

Rodriguez’s four innings on Tuesday marked the longest outing of his season and career. It also indicates that the White Sox currently plan to develop him as a starter.

Rodriguez won’t turn 18 until February of 2026 and he has already shown the ability to get outs against older competition. He will likely play the entire season at the DSL level, with a chance to make it to affiliated ball in 2026 if he continues to excel. Given his age, early success, and projectability, don’t be surprised to see Rodriguez on many White Sox top 30 prospect lists this summer.

The White Sox new international scouting regime hasn’t been in charge long, but their impact has been felt immediately. With David Keller at the helm and the organization seemingly turning over a new leaf, let’s hope the White Sox can turn international scouting and development from a weakness to a strength.