Edgar Quero just tied a White Sox record and leads MLB in an important statistic

Rookie catcher Edgar Quero temporarily bailed the Chicago White Sox out on Tuesday night.

A 10-4 White Sox lead over the Atlanta Braves had quickly dissolved into a one-run lead and a 10-9 game. Atlanta had already plated five runs in the seventh inning and were threatening for more. They had runners on first and second and two outs with the red hot Jurickson Profar up to bat.

After a 1-1 offering from Tyler Alexander, Quero made a snap throw over to first base and picked off Vidal Bruján, who had wandered too far off the bag.

Caught 'em slippin' 😤 pic.twitter.com/2EmjHOp1qd — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) August 20, 2025

It closed the flood gates, got the White Sox out of the inning, and temporarily saved the game. That wasn't the first time Quero has done that, either.

Edgar Quero ties a White Sox franchise record

In fact, it was Quero's fifth pickoff of the 2025 season. That tied a White Sox franchise record that has stood for almost 50 years.

Back in 1979, 25-year-old catcher Bill Nahorodny also picked off five runners from behind home plate.

Edgar Quero with his 5th pickoff this season. Most in the majors and ties White Sox record with Bill Nahorondy in 1979. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 20, 2025

Nahorodny had a nine-year MLB career, primarily as a backup catcher known for his defense. He only played three years with the White Sox, but his record has stood firm for decades.

Chicago has had some pretty catchers over the years. Carlton Fisk and A.J. Pierzynski are the obvious legends that come to mind. Tyler Flowers played seven seasons with the White Sox and was one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. None of them did what Edgar Quero has done in 2025.

Quero is also the current MLB leader in pickoffs. His arm, which was only given a grade of 50 in his 2024 prospect report, is proving to be one of the better arms in baseball.

There's also an IQ element to what Quero is doing. He times up his pickoff moves perfectly. He knows when to strike and when the team needs to him to make a big throw. It's a refreshing aspect of the current young core, they seem to play the game hard and players like Quero, Kyle Teel, and Chase Meidroth all have an exceptionally high baseball IQ.

With a 104 OPS+ on the season and a quick release behind home plate, the White Sox have every reason to believe that 22-year-old Edgar Quero can develop into one of the best all-around catchers in baseball.