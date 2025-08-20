White Sox scorching offense matters way more than the team's recent losing

Heading into the All-Star break, Chicago White Sox fans didn't know what to make of the team's 2025 season. While there had been some obvious improvement from 2024, the occasional bright spots hadn't been consistent enough to truly get excited.

For me personally, my main goals for the team in the second half revolved around protecting the young arms in the organization and getting more consistent offensive production from young bats. I also wanted to see the White Sox drive the ball out of the park more.

Record aside, those were the things that I wanted most from the White Sox after the All-Star break.

The White Sox are a respectable 13-16 in the second half of the season, but they are 3-11 over their last 14 games. On Tuesday night in Atlanta, the White Sox had a 10-4 lead in the seventh inning, but managed to lose 11-10 after a bullpen collapse.

It was a particularly frustrating loss that reminded fans about the growing pains of a rebuild.

That being said, the big takeaway should be the 10 runs scored by a young White Sox offense. The offensive explosion since the All-Star break is everything we asked for, and it's far more important than the team's win-loss record in an already lost season.

White Sox have been an elite offensive team lately

After Tuesday's game in Atlanta, the White Sox are now averaging 5.29 runs per game in the second half of the season. That makes them the 4th best offense in MLB since the All-Star break.

Chicago is also elite in home runs (2nd) with 48, OPS (4th - .781), slugging percentage (5th - .456), and batting average (6th - .265).

White Sox offense MLB ranks since the All-Star break:



Home runs: 48 (2nd)

Runs/game: 5.29 (4th)

OPS: .781 (4th)

Slugging: .456 (5th)

Average: .265 (6th) — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 19, 2025

Many of the teams young hitters are beginning to hit their stride and produce against Major League pitching.

The young White Sox hitters are producing

Colson Montgomery's 10 home runs in 18 games have been pretty well documented. While he's run into a slump recently, Montgomery's power plays in the big leagues, and that answers a big question for the White Sox moving forward.

Both catchers are getting it done offensive and defensively. Kyle Teel is hitting .312 with four home runs and an .873 OPS since the break. Edgar Quero, over the same period of time, has a .306 batting average, .832 OPS, and has been gunning down runners with his cannon for an arm.

Caught 'em slippin' 😤 pic.twitter.com/2EmjHOp1qd — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) August 20, 2025

Chase Meidroth went through a really rough stretch in early July, but he has recovered in a big way. Meidroth has a .299 batting average and .780 OPS since the break while spending some time on the Injured List.

Brooks Baldwin has been a pleasant surprise, batting .271 with four home runs and an .846 OPS in the second half. Baldwin also dominated in Triple-A earlier this season, and now he's earning regular playing time. He's putting himself in the conversation to be a future regular.

The same thing goes for Lenyn Sosa. I had resigned myself to the fact that the White Sox were going to need to trade Sosa in the offseason, but if he keeps playing like he has been recently, that's not something that will be in the cards.

Sosa has an .859 OPS and eight (8) home runs since the break. He now leads the team in hits (108), home runs (17), and RBIs (55).

all 13 runs from last night's White Sox win ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/H9xd8nPa7N — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2025

Wins and losses don't matter

If the White Sox are losing games because Elvis Peguero and Tyler Alexander are hit hard out of the bullpen like on Tuesday night, it doesn't have any actual ramifications on the rebuild.

Wins and losses are far less important than the way young, core pieces perform.

There are a good number of players on the White Sox roster that won't be with the team next season. These are the replacement level guys brought in for depth to get over the hump in 2025. What they do doesn't really mater.

Sure, it would be nice to see the team avoid 100 losses this year, but they need to go an even 18-18 the rest of the way to make that happen. When you watch the games and check White Sox box scores, look at the long-term plan more than the result itself.