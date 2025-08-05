Everybody has been wrong about Luis Robert Jr. and his feelings towards the White Sox

Luis Robert Jr.'s struggles over the last two seasons have been somewhat difficult to explain.

The Chicago White Sox centerfielder was a breakout star during the 2023 season, belting 38 home runs, stealing 20 bases, and making the AL All-Star roster.

Robert started the 2024 season right where he left off, but after a stint on the Injured List, he never looked like the same player.

In his final 34 games of 2024, Luis Robert Jr. had zero home runs and only four RBIs. His OPS at the end of the season was a career worst .657.

Robert followed that up with a 2025 first half that earned him the title of "Least Valuable Player" in all of baseball. A hot July has helped restore Robert Jr.'s 2025 numbers a bit, but his .655 OPS is still lower than it was last season.

With few answers for why Robert Jr., even when healthy, doesn't produce offensively like he did in the early stages of his career, many folks around baseball have speculated about Robert's desire to play on the South Side of Chicago.

Perhaps Robert Jr.'s struggles can be attributed to the White Sox miserable 2024 season? In that case, a change of scenery via trade could reignite his love for the game and unlock his five-tool potential that has flashed in the past.

All of the speculation about Robert Jr. being unhappy was shut down after the 2025 trade deadline. Chris Getz and the White Sox opted not to trade him and will presumably pick up his $20 million club option for the 2026 season.

In his media availability following the deadline, Robert expressed relief and happiness that he'll be staying with the White Sox.

Luis Robert Jr. is "very happy" the White Sox didn't trade him

“I was ready to go to a contender because I knew if I got traded, I would go to a contender,” Robert told White Sox media from Los Angeles. “But my hope was to stay here. I definitely feel like a weight [has been lifted off my] shoulders. I’m relieved. Knowing I’m gonna stay here for the rest of the year is something that makes me feel very happy.” (via Chicago Sun Times)

Why does Robert Jr. want to stay with a last place White Sox team over a World Series contender? "Because this has been the only organization I’ve ever been with, the only organization I know,” he said. “I want to stay because I like the group here, and I would like to be part of this group moving forward.” (via Chicago Sun Times)

Clearly, everybody has been a bit off with their assumptions about Luis Robert Jr. and his feelings towards the White Sox.

He has a love and appreciation for the organization and wants to continue playing ball with the current young core in Chicago.

Luis Robert Jr. being happy with the White Sox doesn't explain his sudden drop off following the 2023 season, nor does it explain how he has turned it on since the start of July (.355 average, .939 OPS).

OH MY, LUIS ROBERT JR. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eXtrnUMvyZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2025

I think the easiest explanation is that Robert Jr. has recently been additionally motivated, understanding that his only chance to stay with the White Sox beyond the 2025 season is if he starts being valuable member of the team.

“Maybe it’s because I knew there was a possibility to get traded, and I wanted to [play better] for the team to have a better chance to deal me or for me to stay here," Robert Jr. told the media when asked to explain his sudden turnaround.

Regardless of the reason or what the future holds, the White Sox are in a much better spot as an organization if Luis Robert Jr. is playing like the five-tool star he can be. That's what fans need to keep hoping for.