If reports are true, the Chicago White Sox should not trade Luis Robert Jr.

From what we can tell, the Chicago White Sox are currently in a standoff with other teams about Luis Robert Jr.'s trade value.

The White Sox have received calls about Robert Jr. ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, with the New York Mets currently considered to be the "favorite" and highest bidder for the 27-year-old outfielder's services.

The question remains: What kind of a return will the White Sox get for Luis Robert Jr. and is it enough for them to actually move him?

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported that Chicago "believes they would look ridiculous accepting a mid-tier prospect for a player as talented as center fielder Luis Robert Jr."

According to Rosenthal, "[the White Sox] stance is that if they don’t land at least one of a trade partner’s top 10 prospects for Robert, they will pick up his $20 million option."

Suitors like the Padres, Mets, and Phillies all believe the White Sox are bluffing. Thus, a stand off.

The White Sox should not trade Luis Robert Jr. if they have to settle

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not buying Luis Robert Jr. stock just because he's had a strong month of July.

His .318 batting average, three home runs, and .957 OPS this month are encouraging numbers, but we've seen the highs and lows of Robert Jr. before. Stretches like this are bound to happen for a player of his talent level. That doesn't mean a detrimental slump or major injury isn't around the corner.

I'm not sure Luis Robert Jr. will ever return to the production of 2023, when he smashed 38 home runs and was named an AL All-Star. That being said, if the current estimates from Jim Bowden, Ken Rosenthal, and other MLB insiders are true and the White sox are only being offered a "mid-level prospect" outside of an organization's Top 10, I'm fully on board with Chris Getz deciding not to trade him.

Robert's already up to 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases this season. If nobody meets the asking price, the Sox should keep him for the rest of the year and hope he can stumble his way to a 20-30 season.

The White Sox have the payroll flexibility to eat a $20 million club option for 2026, and it's not like Chicago has MLB-ready outfield prospects in the farm system that need Robert's roster spot.

If your best offer is the No. 15 prospect in someone's farm system, that type of offer is always going to be there. Chris Getz can get the same return this offseason or at the 2026 trade deadline.

I'd much rather the White Sox opt to not trade Luis Robert Jr. and miss out on a mid-level prospect (assuming he never returns to form), than trade Robert for pennies on the dollar and watch him reemerge as a superstar with his new team.

It already sucks watching Andrew Vaughn tear it up with the Milwaukee Brewers. If Robert Jr. was suddenly an MVP candidate with the Mets, it would be much worse.

Worst case scenario, the White Sox hold onto Robert Jr. and he's their starting centerfield in 2026 with similar production to this year. No harm, no foul.

If the reports from MLB insiders are true and the White Sox are not getting any good offers, I'd rather they not trade Luis Robert Jr. at all.