Failed White Sox prospect Eloy Jiménez just got signed by a new MLB team

With 31 home runs in his rookie season (2019), former Chicago White Sox outfielder/DH Eloy Jiménez had all the talent to be an MLB superstar.

Jiménez was the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball back in 2019. He was the headlining return of a blockbuster trade between the White Sox and Cubs. However, he quickly became one of the most disappointing players in White Sox history.

After injuries, disappointment, and years of waiting for Jiménez to break out and live up to his potential, the White Sox sent Jiménez to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline.

Jiménez after the White Sox

Eloy played in 33 games for the 2023 Orioles after the trade deadline. Baltimore hoped he would rediscover the power that turned heads during his younger years, but they quickly found out what White Sox fans already knew - that version of Eloy Jimenez was gone.

Jiménez hit .232 with one (1) home runs and a .586 OPS with the Orioles. He didn't even make it to the end of the regular season before being sent down to Triple-A on September 24.

The Tampa Bay Rays were the next team to take a flyer on Jiménez. They signed him to a minor league deal during the offseason and gave him a chance to make their Opening Day roster during Spring Training.

While Jiménez was mediocre during the spring, he didn't do enough to earn a place on the Rays' active roster. He was them sent to the minor leagues, where he struggled even further.

In 40 games for the Triple-A Durham Bulls, Jiménez hit a respectable .278 with just three home runs and an uninspiring .732 OPS.

On July 2, Jiménez went on the Injured List for the second time this season. That's a place he's gotten used to over his Major League career. When his IL stint was over, the Rays released Jiménez once and for all.

Jiménez gets a new chance with the Blue Jays

It wouldn't have been a surprise if Eloy Jiménez never got another contract from an MLB team. Between his injuries, regressing power, and reported laziness, Jiménez hasn't done much to warrant third and fourth chances.

Luckily for him, the Toronto Blue Jays decided he was worth giving one more opportunity to.

Jiménez is allegedly preparing to sign a minor league contract with the Blue Jays. The deal will reportedly be made official once he acquires a work visa, per Mike Rodriguez.

Según mis fuentes, Eloy Jiménez ha firmado un contrato de ligas menores con los Toronto Blue Jays. Eloy está en buena salud y listo para jugar; solo está esperando obtener su visa de trabajo. #Toronto #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/YWJNqhzZmm — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) August 29, 2025

I'm not sure what value the Blue Jays see in bringing in Eloy Jiménez to their organization at this stage in the season. It is highly, highly unlikely that he makes an appearance in the big leagues for the best team in the AL.

All of these teams that give Jiménez an opportunity are going to hope that the 28-year-old still has some pop in his bat.

All of them will soon learn that Eloy Jiménez is nothing more than an incredible prospect who wasn't cut out of Major League Baseball.