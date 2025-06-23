Forgotten White Sox prospect returns to game action, giving Chicago a lottery ticket

Despite some negative reviews when the deal first got made, the Chicago White Sox are beginning to look like winners in a three-team trade from the 2024 trade deadline.

White Sox dealt starting pitcher Erick Fedde and reliever Michael Kopech in the trade, but received a package of prospects back from the Los Angeles Dodgers that was headlined by third baseman Miguel Vargas.

Vargas making a swing change in late April has had him hitting like in All-Star. His consistent production at the plate gives White Sox fans a reason to believe Vargas will be a fixture of the team’s starting lineup for years to come.

In addition to Vargas, infielder Jeral Perez has had an outstanding year in Winston-Salem (High-A). Perez is a 20-year-old with loud tools that has finally been hitting for power and driving the ball to all fields in the minor leagues. Perez is a prospect with a legitimate chance of developing into a quality big leaguer.

The third piece of the trade is the most forgotten, but he isn’t any less intriguing than Vargas or Perez. Infielder Alexander Albertus finally made his return to game action after a long hiatus and is off to a hot start.

Alexander Albertus

When Albertus was traded to the White Sox, he was a 19-year-old who had done nothing but produce in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League.

After teams finally saw him debut in the U.S., Albertus became a player frequently asked about in trade discussions. The White Sox eventually landed him in a deadline deal, but Albertus was unable to take the field after the trade due to a fractured left tibia that required surgery.

Albertus is a career .304 hitter in the minor leagues with excellent plate discipline., He fits the mold of what Chris Getz and the White Sox front office has been going for in young bats.

Teams would like to see Albertus hit for more power in the future, but the White Sox are optimistic that he can stick in the middle infield.

Alexander Albertus ties the game with a late inning no-doubt homer which made for his first hit and first home run at the Low A level!!! pic.twitter.com/BCbk7RC5jK — ∞ The Infinite Dodger ∞ (@InfiniteDodger) June 26, 2024

Albertus is often forgotten

It’s easy to forget about a guy that’s not on the field. White Sox fans aren’t too familiar with Albertus for that very reason, even though he’s currently the No. 14 ranked prospect in the organization’s farm system.

He finally made his return to the diamond earlier in June. He has currently played in seven games for the ACL White Sox and is batting .333 with a .991 OPS.

I’m excited to see what Albertus can bring in Kannapolis or Winston-Salem at some point later in the year. This is a lottery ticket that the White Sox still have a chance of hitting on.