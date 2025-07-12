Former White Sox star could land with hated rival by trade deadline

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Lucas Giolito has returned to form in 2025 after a few rough seasons.

Now, he might find himself on the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs after the MLB trade deadline.

Giolito performed admirably for the 2023 White Sox before he was traded. Giolito was 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA on the season. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Angeles in a deal that brought catcher Edgar Quero back to the South Side.

Giolito struggled after leaving the White Sox

As hard as it was to see Giolito's White Sox tenure come to an end, Quero was a Top 100 prospect that fans could get excited about.

Giolito had a 6.89 ERA with the Angels after being traded and a 7.04 ERA for the Cleveland Guardians after being claimed on waivers in that same season.

He then signed a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, but missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

2025 started out about as rough as 2023 ended for Giolito. But in his last six starts, he is 5-0 with a 0.70 ERA. He has allowed just three earned runs in his last 38.2 innings pitched.

Cubs have trade interest in Giolito

After the hot streak, Giolito is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA in 13 starts this season. Those are highly respectable numbers that are receiving interest from contending teams as the MLB trade deadline closes in. A veteran pitcher on an expiring contract is always going to generate some calls.

Boston has been playing better baseball recently, sitting at 51-45 and holding the second wild card spot in the AL playoff picture.

The Red Sox may not want to be sellers after all, but if they do move Giolito, keep an eye on the Chicago Cubs.

George Ofman recently reported that he was “told the Cubs have their eyes on Lucas Giolito, but thus far it there is no indication the Red Sox are ready to make any more significant trades."

The Cubs have a clear need for starting pitching. I marked them down as an ideal trade destination for White Sox righty Adrian Houser in a deadline deal.

Ultimately, White Sox fans need to hope that the Red Sox don't move Giolito at the deadline. I'm always an advocate for cheering on former White Sox, especially those that leave the organization on good terms. But if Lucas Giolito is in blue pinstripes with the Chicago Cubs pitching playoff games this fall, I won't be rooting for his success.

Giolito was supposed to be starting playoff games for the White Sox every year, building his legacy as the All-Star starting pitcher he was back in 2019. It would hurt to see him do that for the Cubs instead.