Chicago White Sox's grades halfway through 2026 provide clear roadmap for success

Though there are still a few weeks remaining before the official second half of the MLB season, the halfway point of the White Sox schedule will occur this weekend. With 41 wins, they’re guaranteed to enter the second half of their schedule with a winning record, a feat not too many people expected at the season’s outset. Despite the winning record, it’s not yet a complete ballclub, and there are aspects of the team that could certainly be improved. Here are some first-half grades for each aspect of the White Sox in the first half.

Offense: A-

If you ignore a cold stretch over the past week or so, the White Sox offense is the primary reason for their early success. Overall, the White Sox enter the weekend averaging 4.61 runs per game, good enough for tenth in baseball and significantly up from the 3.99 they averaged last season. They’ve maintained a strong offense without their biggest producer in Munetaka Murakami, who has been out since May 29th with a hamstring strain. Miguel Vargas's breakout season and Colson Montgomery's power surge have been at the center of the success, with rookies like Sam Antonacci, Braden Montgomery, and Tristan Peters stepping up in big spots. With Murakami on the mend and Kyle Teel recently added back to the mix, the White Sox should expect an even stronger offensive performance in the second half.

MIGUEL VARGAS HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/D5oBGsKmHg — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Starting Rotation: B-

The White Sox starting rotation was the clear weakness of the team coming into the season, but they’ve held their own in the early going. Davis Martin has an All-Star case and Sean Burke has had a strong first half, while lefty Anthony Kay has turned things around since a rough April. The back end of the rotation has been inconsistent, however, with Erick Fedde struggling at times and the team failing to lock down a fifth starter to this point. Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, Tanner McDougal, Mason Adams, and David Sandlin are among the young starters expected to play a role in the second half, but the team could definitely use a boost at the trade deadline and a veteran that can provide reliable innings.

Bullpen: C-

The White Sox have shuffled through their bullpen heavily in the first half of the season as the struggle to find reliable arms continues. Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, and Bryan Hudson have been dependable in big spots for the most part, but $20 million closer Seranthony Dominguez has struggled in the ninth inning and the rest of the bullpen has been often reshuffled, with names like Chris Murphy, Brandon Eisert, and Jordan Hicks struggling in big spots. A reliable right-handed reliever is, in my opinion, the White Sox biggest trade deadline need, and a strong bullpen may be the biggest team holding this team back from truly being a contender for the Postseason.

Manager: C

There's something to be said about being able to rally a group and get them playing with energy each and every night. Will Venable seems to have a great hold on the White Sox clubhouse, and he’s created an environment that players enjoy playing in. Multiple White Sox players have said 2026 is the most fun they’ve had playing baseball, and winning certainly helps, but Venable and his staff have a lot to do with it as well. Unfortunately, his in-game decisions are a different story. The White Sox have often been held back by bunting in key spots, pinch-hitting at the wrong time, or avoiding using their reliable bullpen arms in key spots. As a second-year manager, Venable is still leaning the ropes, and nobody’s going to be perfect in their decisionmaking, but it seems like his questionable decisions have become more frequent this season. Hopefully he learns from these mistakes and moves toward better process in the future.