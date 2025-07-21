3 White Sox veterans are quietly becoming valuable trade chips before the deadline

Most of the conversation surrounding the Chicago White Sox and the upcoming MLB trade deadline is centered around outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Adrian Houser.

As of this moment, Robert Jr. and Houser are the two most obvious trade chips on Chicago’s roster.

Robert Jr. is a talented outfielder that can take over a game single-handedly. As bad as he has been in 2025, Robert’s talents were on display in the opening series of the second half against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was a reminder to the buyers out there what he’s capable of.

Houser has had a really great season since joining the White Sox in May. With a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts, I don’t need to explain why Houser would be an attractive addition to a pitching-deficient contender.

While I expect both Houser and Robert Jr. to be traded at the deadline, the White Sox have a few other valuable players that are flying under the radar.

As the season has progressed, outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Austin Slater have made themselves attractive trade chips to a team that would like to add an experienced bat. Dan Altavilla has also been one of the most reliable setup guys in the league since being called up.

Michael A. Taylor

After a two-hit performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, outfielder Michael A. Taylor’s OPS for the season is up to .693.

Taylor has five (5) home runs, 25 RBIs, and seven (7) stolen bases this season. He has played good defense in the outfield, just like he has done for his entire 12-year career. With 0.5 fWAR this season, which is tied with Luis Robert Jr., Taylor has a bit more value than he probably gets credit for.

He’s better than replacement level, with plus defense and nearly league-average offensive output. Taylor makes a lot of sense to be included in a package deal, sweetening the pot for a contending team that values experience.

Every playoff team could use a veteran outfielder that runs well, plays good defense, and has the power to change a game with one swing.

Austin Slater

Austin Slater may not have the defensive value or athleticism of Michael A. Taylor, but he’s the perfect veteran outfielder to come off the bench late in a game.

Slater has a respectable .724 OPS (OPS+ of 100) this season in over 100 at-bats, but he really does damage against left-handed pitching.

Slater has an .852 OPS against lefties this season. That’s a platoon bat that will get the job done in the playoffs. In four career playoff appearances, Slater is 3-for-7 at the plate with a double.

Dan Altavilla

There was a lot of skepticism when the White Sox decided to give Dan Altavilla a chance in the Major Leagues earlier this season.

It had been almost seven years since Altavilla was a productive big leaguer, and at 32 years old, it was hard to see a world where Altavilla became a legitimate trade deadline asset.

Here we are two months later, and Altavilla has a 1.61 ERA in 20 appearances for the White Sox.

Altavilla could fetch the Sox an intriguing prospect at the deadline, even though it won't be a prospect ranked at the top of a team's farm system. But even if Chicago can flip him one young player with upside, it will be a massive win for the front office.