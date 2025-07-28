MLB insider reveals what the White Sox are going to get for Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. continues to factor into trade buzz, but his value is difficult to gauge.

At his best, Robert Jr. is a five-tool menace. A career year in 2023 saw Robert Jr. slash .264/.315/.542/.857 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, picking up an All-Star appearance and a Silver Slugger Award along the way.

Robert Jr.’s ceiling is sky-high, and he’s still relatively young at 27 years old. The elite talent has always been there — it’s why Chicago gave Robert Jr. a $50 million deal before he ever appeared in a Major League game.

On the other hand, Robert Jr.’s head-scratching inconsistency gives him a surprisingly low floor for a player of his natural ability. Take the current 2025 season as a prime example. Entering Monday, Robert Jr. was hitting .204/.293/.339/.632 with just 10 home runs. Robert Jr. has been dealing with injuries, yes, but Chicago is running out of valid reasons to keep him while watching his trade value plummet.

Chris Getz and the White Sox front office have an interesting dilemma that is further complicated by the mystery that is Robert's trade value. What kind of package could the White Sox land if they ended up dealing Robert Jr. by Thursday’s trade deadline? On Monday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden discussed that question.

Jim Bowden weighs in on Luis Robert's trade value

“Luis Robert’s kind of a polarizing guy, right?” Bowden said while appearing on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “We all love his tools. He's a plus defender in center field. He's got power, he's got speed. He hasn't hit for a couple of years. He's dealt with injuries; he's got a groin (issue) right now.”

“Sometimes it doesn't look like he wants to play,” Bowden continued. “I don't know … is he kind of lackadaisical and not focused because he's been on a last-place team in the last several years?”

Bowden didn't seem to think it would be worth it for the New York Mets to move Mark Vientos in a Luis Robert Jr. trade. Vientos is the piece that Chicago has reportedly been asking for.

Bowden then asserted that the Philadelphia Phillies could be a good fit for Robert at the deadline.

“If I were the Phillies, I would take a chance on him, because I think if I could put his locker in between (Kyle) Schwarber and (Bryce) Harper, I think we'd have a chance of maximizing what he's capable of doing. It would be a good ballpark for him, putting him in a winning atmosphere … but I wouldn't give up too much to get him … a top 10 prospect, probably one that's in the more six to 10 range … and then a throw-in. But that would be about the extent of my interest.”

"If I were the Phillies, I would take a chance on him."@JimBowdenGM believes Luis Robert Jr.'s capabilities could be maximized if his locker was in between Kyle Schwarber's and Bryce Harper's. pic.twitter.com/VJ1wSSXS2n — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 28, 2025

For the Phillies, a pair of $20 million club options in Robert Jr.’s deal for 2026 and 2027 could offset fears about his unpredictable production.

If Bowden is right, and the return for Robert Jr. is a back-end top 10 prospect and a throw-in, outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. could be a player that interests the White Sox. Rincones is a 24-year-old, left-handed outfielder with a .748 OPS and 11 home runs in Triple-A this season.

At this point, a change of scenery feels like the best outcome for Robert Jr., the White Sox, and — as Bowden noted — the right suitor.