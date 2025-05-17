MLB insider believes the trade market for Luis Robert Jr. is bad for the White Sox

If the Chicago White Sox hope to trade Luis Robert Jr. by Memorial Day, they better hope he heats up soon. Otherwise, the Sox will be facing a very cool trade market for their former All-Star outfielder.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently said on his Bleacher Report chat that there are trade rumors regarding Robert Jr., but there is nothing "hot" in the market.

Making matters worse, Heyman does not currently believe the White Sox will be able to get a top five prospect from any organization back for Robert Jr.

GM Chris Getz indicated in the past that his asking price for Luis Robert Jr. was two of a team's top five prospects. But that no longer seems feasible. Perhaps that's why a recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale had the White Sox zeroing in on the New York Mets' No. 15 prospect, Blade Tidwell.

Heyman is correct in that right now, no team would be willing to jump the market and give up a premium prospect for a player hitting .181 with an OPS just barely above .589 and a wRC+ well below average. Robert's flashes of greatness come out now and again, but not consistently like it did in 2023.

Robert Jr. was looking like he was going to come out of this early-season slump with a seven-game hitting streak at the end of April through the beginning of May, but he has cooled off again by going 4-for-31 over his last nine games.

The White Sox should hold Robert Jr. a bit longer

If there is no hope of getting a better return than Blade Tidwell at this point, the White Sox are better off continuing to roll the dice and see if Robert can produce better over the next two months.

The risk of injury is always there for Luis Robert Jr., but he is the last extremely talented player the White Sox have on the trade market who could yield a rebuild-accelerating trade package.

It would not be nearly as massive as what the the Sox got for Garrett Crochet, but my hope is that he could fetch at least two top 10 prospects.

That is only going to come if he stays healthy and starts producing at the plate. Otherwise, he is an elite defensive centerfielder who can cause some trouble on the bases with his speed and can hit an occasional home run. That could land you a decent prospect, but not an elite one.