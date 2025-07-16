Not enough attention is going to White Sox SS Chase Meidroth and his brutal play recently

On June 5, Chicago White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth helped lead the White Sox to a series split against the division-leading Tigers. Meidroth reached base in all five of his plate appearances in the game, improving his season average to .312 and his on base percentage to .401.

Meidroth looked every bit the part of a future star in the White Sox lineup, and speculation about him heading to Atlanta for the All-Star Game was ramping up.

Unfortunately, that series with Detroit was the last time Meidroth looked like a viable Major League hitter. The fall off has been so drastic that White Sox fans haven't seemed to notice Meidroth's stats completely tanking.

Meidroth's awful June and July

Since June, Meidroth is just 19-for-118 with three extra base hits. Meidroth has a .161 batting average and .452 OPS over that stretch of 31 games.

Meidroth's season batting average has dipped from .312 to .243 at the All Star break. Meidroth went from being one of the most reliable bats in the White Sox lineup, to nearly an automatic out, seemingly overnight.

He remains one of the better players in baseball at swing decisions, but it seems like he’s just not hitting the ball hard, and therefore his batted balls aren't finding grass.

Other White Sox are struggling too

It isn't only Meidroth that's struggling. Several of the White Sox young players have been limping to the All-Star break.

Miguel Vargas has had a tough July, with a .386 OPS. The White Sox lone all-star rep, Shane Smith, has an 11.29 ERA over his last five starts. Even Kyle Teel has seemed to struggle with not getting at-bats every day, and his offensive stats have taken a dive.

Colson Montgomery had a great debut series in Colorado, but went just 2-for-18 during the White Sox homestand this past week.

It’s possible that a few days off will give Meidroth and the others a chance to rest and come back strong in the second half, but it may not, and the White Sox need to plan for that possibility.

Should the White Sox reset Meidroth in Charlotte?

Meidroth has always excelled at the Triple-A level, and the Sox may elect to let him figure out his issues in the big leagues, but they could also consider a reset in Charlotte. Meidroth’s slump could be related to confidence, and a couple weeks in Charlotte could give him a chance to regain the confidence he may have lost.

The White Sox don’t have a ton of other options in Charlotte at the moment, but a veteran like Tristan Gray could serve as a bench bat for a couple weeks if necessary.

Chase Meidroth’s long-term success is far more important to the organization than wins and losses in 2025, so the White Sox need to do what it takes to ensure Meidroth is in the best position to succeed in the future.

Chris Getz has an interesting decision ahead of him when it comes to Meidroth and his slump. Meidroth could come out hot in the second half and it could all be for naught, but if he doesn’t, Getz needs to think about making a tough call.

At his best, Chase Meidroth is a valuable table-setter at the top of the White Sox lineup, but he hasn’t looked the part lately. It's time for White Sox fans to start acknowledging that. Meidroth has been skating by without any attention being paid to his poor performance.

I still believe in Chase Meidroth, and I know the White Sox do too, but something has to give, and it needs to happen soon.