White Sox fans get hit with brutal reality check when it comes to their star player

There has been no bigger story for the 2025 Chicago White Sox than the sudden swing change and breakout season for infielder Miguel Vargas.

Vargas’ career looked dead in the water after the White Sox acquired him in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers at last year’s deadline.

Vargas finished out a nightmare 2024 and was off to another brutal start in 2025 before an adjustment to his hands took the baseball world by storm.

A red hot May and strong start to June had Vargas in the conversation to represent the White Sox in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. He not only looked improved, he looked like a legitimate star.

But recently, White Sox fans have been getting hit with a really harsh reality check.

Reality check for White Sox fans

Ever since his series winning hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 22, Vargas has been slumping.

Vargas is 1-for-33 over his last nine games. Over that time, his OPS has dropped from .761 to .695… So much for that All-Star buzz.

This serves as a reminder that development and growth is not always linear in the game of baseball. It’s a reality check that while Vargas is trending in the right direction, he is still not the star player White Sox fans were quick to label him as.

He is young, he is flawed, and reaching his full potential will take more than snapping fingers and making a swing change.

That doesn’t mean White Sox fans should be discouraged about Vargas‘ future with the organization. He has already shown exactly why Chris Getz and the front office targeted him in a three-team trade last summer. But this does mean that Sox fans should adjust expectations for what Vargas and this young core are capable of.

If you’re expecting the youth movement on the South Side of Chicago to play .500 baseball for the second half of the season, you’re going to be deeply disappointed.

The White Sox stripped things down to the studs, and building it back up will take some time. The recent stretch from Vargas is a perfect example of why.