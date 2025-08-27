One recent White Sox draft pick is off to a hot start, while another is struggling big time

While it feels like a long time ago, it has been less than two months since the 2025 MLB Draft took place.

The Chicago White Sox selected and signed 20 new players, headlined by high school stars Billy Carlson and Jaden Fauske.

Carlson and Fauske have spent their time in Arizona and have yet to be assigned to an affiliate, but a few of the White Sox college picks have already reported, and we’re starting to see how their first taste of pro ball is shaping up.

One 2025 draft pick in particular has really hit the ground running, and for another, it hasn’t been the start he was looking for.

Kyle Lodise is doing well in Winston-Salem

The first collegiate player selected by the White Sox this year, Georgia Tech infielder Kyle Lodise, was assigned aggressively to High-A Winston-Salem to begin his pro career.

Drafted just a few picks after his cousin, Alex, Lodise was viewed by the White Sox as an advanced hitter with solid speed, and the ability to play multiple positions on defense.

The questions about his power and his permanent home on defense were not enough for the White Sox to pass on him, and the 21 year-old has already looked comfortable at the High-A level.

In 16 games with Winston-Salem entering this week, Lodise was slashing .255/.371/.510 with an .891 OPS. He has also been on a power surge as of late, with three homers in the past week. He’s stolen four bases and walked seven times.

It’s early, but having Lodise skip Low-A and report straight to Winston-Salem seems like a smart decision so far, as he looks more than comfortable at the level. Should he continue on this pace, he should move quickly through the system and be a factor on the Major League roster sooner rather than later.

Kyle Lodise again 💪



The @WhiteSox No. 9 prospect — and 2025 third-rounder — cranks his third homer over his past five games for High-A @WSDashBaseball: pic.twitter.com/rhEZ9OcQ6b — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 24, 2025

Colby Shelton is struggling mightily

On the other side of the equation, infielder Colby Shelton, the White Sox sixth-round pick in July, has been really struggling in his first pro assignment.

Shelton, 22, played college ball at the University of Florida. At times in his college career, he flashed both plus power and plus contact potential, though never really at the same time. The White Sox were hoping to help him bring it together in the pros.

Shelton was assigned to Low-A Kannapolis after signing, and his first couple weeks have been rocky. Heading into Tuesday’s action, he was just 6-for-58 (.103) with an on-base percentage under .200. Shelton has struck out 17 times in 16 games and has looked mostly overmatched at the dish.

This is not the kind of start the White Sox were hoping for, and the pressure will be on Shelton to make the necessary adjustments to be able to compete at the pro level. Given his age, there’s some urgency for him to figure it out quickly.

Hopefully, Ryan Fuller and the staff down in Kannapolis will be able to get Shelton into a place where he feels more comfortable and he comes out ready to go in 2026.

With under a month remaining in the lower minors seasons, the main goal for Lodise, Shelton, and the other 2025 draft picks at affiliates will be to finish strong and spend the offseason getting their bodies ready for a full slate of games next year.

With Billy Carlson, Jaden Fauske, and Landon Hodge among the other players expected to join affiliates in 2026, White Sox fans will certainly have a fun crop of young talent to keep an eye on.