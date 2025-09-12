The Orioles tried to poach a Chicago White Sox executive, but they failed

When Chris Getz was hired as the GM of the Chicago White Sox, one of the most important things he did was build a front office comprised of talented executives from other organizations.

Rather than promoting and reshuffling within the organization, the White Sox needed to add some unique perspective.

Getz was succesful in that quest, overhauling the front office with some inspired hires that have quickly changed the culture of White Sox baseball.

The White Sox made front office changes

Brian Bannister was brought on as the Senior Advisor to Pitching. A former big leaguer, Bannister had worked in high-ranking roles with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in the past.

Ryan Fuller is a hitting coach that worked in the Baltimore Orioles organization as they brought up some of their young bats. He became the Director of Hitting for the White Sox in November 2024 and has seen great results in his first year with the club. Fuller's tutelage of Colson Montgomery is one of many success stories from the 2025 season.

Getz also gave former 10-year MLB veteran Paul Janish a job as the new Director of Player Development.

Josh Barfield, who already had experience as a director of player development for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2020-2023 (and helped rebuild that club), was hired as the Assistant GM.

Barfield is already being approached by other teams about taking a promotion. Most recently, the Baltimore Orioles were linked to Josh Barfield.

Josh Barfield turns down the orioles

According to reports, the Orioles spoke to Barfield about a potential GM role under President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias, per Andy Kostka.

The Orioles have spoken with Chicago White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield about a potential GM role under president of baseball operations Mike Elias, two sources said.



Barfield was previously director of player development w/the Diamondbacks https://t.co/yb4eHJTkrU — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) September 11, 2025

Fortunately for the White Sox, the news broke on Thursday night that Barfield turned down the Orioles and planned to stay in Chicago as the Assistant GM. (Feinsand)

While Barfield still would have been working under somebody else in Baltimore (Mike Elias), turning down the title of GM is not an easy decision.

Some Orioles fans raised an eyebrow at Baltimore's interest in Barfield. Chicago's 121-loss season in 2024 hasn't exactly given them the best reputation among casual baseball fans. However, those who have been following things closely know what kind of impact Barfield had on the Diamondbacks during their World Series run and the direction the White Sox are trending.

There's a lot to love about this front office. It speaks volumes that other teams are trying to get the guys Chris Getz hired.

Thankfully, Barifled is staying put for now. More continuity for the organization and the front office will be a good thing for the White Sox as they look to take the next step in their rebuild this winter.