Rival manager is already scared of the Chicago White Sox and their bright future

A strong second half that is on par with the some of the best organizations in baseball is starting to get the Chicago White Sox noticed by more people around the league.

Minnesota Twins All-Star centerfielder Byron Buxton was asking White Sox rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery for his autograph after a recent series between the two rivals.

MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac recently referred to the White Sox as a "sleeping giant" who are no longer the laughing stock of the AL Central.

Now, another AL Central rival is taking notice about what's brewing at 35th and Shields. Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch recently made comments about the young White Sox core and the "problem" they are becoming for divisional opponents.

A.J. Hinch says the Chicago White Sox are becoming a "problem"

‘‘They’re growing into a problem, aren’t they?,’’ Hinch told Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun Times before a weekend series between the Tigers and White Sox. ‘‘They’re playing a more stabilized version of baseball, and you can see [the young players] growing up and growing into these roles. We’ve got to pitch well to beat these guys. They’re never out of it.’’ (via Kyle Williams)

‘‘They’re growing into a problem, aren’t they?" Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.



The White Sox' young position players — Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery, Curtis Mead and Edgar Quero — have caught the eye of Hinch.https://t.co/1Bo0DVEYCu — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) September 6, 2025

‘‘[The Sox have] done a good job of continuing to feed these guys opportunities, and they’re getting more comfortable,’’ Hinch said. ‘‘You can see where they’re moving up in the order, and they’re getting more responsibility.’’ .,

The White Sox proceeded to win the series in Detroit, taking games on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

Hinch is mostly known on the South Side of Chicago for almost landing the White Sox managerial gig over Tony LaRussa.

Former GM Rick Hahn wanted Hinch to be the guy leading the White Sox during their contention window, but he was overruled by owner Jerry Reinsdorf. On the social media graphic posted to announce LaRussa being hired, Hinch's signature was infamously on the graphic by mistake.

For years, White Sox fans have wondered what might have been if Hahn had gotten his way and hired Hinch, who took the Tigers job instead and led them to the playoffs in 2024. This year's Tigers are closing in on 90 wins for the first time since 2014 and will go to the postseason in back-to-back years.

It must make White Sox fans feel good to know that Hinch, who is "the one that got away," is now looking at the White Sox with some envy and fear over what's to come. People know that Chicago is building things the right way and many of these rookies are going to be excellent MLB players for years.

The second half of 2025 is just the start of what should be a fun era of White Sox baseball.