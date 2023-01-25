White Sox News: Chicago interested in a 2B, divisional trades, and more
The Chicago White Sox are apparently interested in Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals. He would make a great fit on the team as they desperately need a second baseman.
Lopez is from the area and the White Sox seem to want to bring the local kid home to play for them at Guaranteed Rate Field. They haven't had second base figured out since trading Nick Madrigal away so this is a great idea.
Lopez isn't necessarilly a good hitter but he has a higher upside than both Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa. He is also a great infielder that can be a difference-maker with his glove.
The Royals already made a trade with a division rival this week so they clearly aren't afraid to do that. It is certainly a story to keep an eye on.
The Chicago White Sox could keep trying to improve before spring.
Division Rivals Making Trades:
As mentioned before, the Royals made a trade with the Twins. They sent Michael A Taylor up north to be one of the better fourth outfielders in the league with Minnesota. His ability to play great defense certainly makes the Twins a much better team.
The Royals also traded Adalberto Mondesi to the Boston Red Sox. They keep on making trades that suggest that they are moving on to become a younger better team.
Other White Sox News:
The bad news with the White Sox this week is that Mike Clevinger is being investigated for domestic violence allegations. It is a bad situation that the MLB is currently looking into. The news was first reported by The Athletic.
On the good side of the news, Mark Buehrle is going to be staying on the Hall of Fame ballot for another year as he received 42 votes. He was one of the best pitchers of his time so it would be nice to see his fourth year on the ballot have even more improvement next year.
Other MLB News:
The Los Angeles Angels are not going to be sold. Angels owner Art Moreno announced that after exploring the possibility of selling the team, he is no longer looking to do so.
You read that Mark Buehrle is staying on the ballot. Well, the only player who was actually voted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday was Scott Rolen. This is great news for him and his family. He was one of the best two-way third basemen of his time and it is awesome to see him make it in. Hopefully, as mentioned before, Buehrle can get close one day.