White Sox News: McCann traded, Mendick's new home, and more
Ever since the New York Mets signed Omar Narvaez to a contract, there has been speculation around the other guys on the roster at that position because they have four of them signed.
One of them is former White Sox catcher James McCann. Obviously, McCann is someone that was very good for the White Sox but things didn't go so well for him in a Mets uniform.
With Yasmani Grandal's struggles, it is clear that they might want to have a backup plan this year and McCann was all of the sudden a plan-B option.
Now, that is off the table for the White Sox as the Mets traded him to the Baltimore Orioles instead. He will get some decent playing time there and will provide some great veteran leadership for a young team trying to ascent back into the playoffs.
The New York Mets have had a few different Chicago White Sox ties.
Danny Mendick's new MLB home:
The New York Mets have been lighting the league on fire over the past few days. In addition to all of the moves they previously made over the off-season, they signed Carlos Correa to a deal after the San Francisco Giants deal fell through because of a bad physical.
Not long after the James McCann trade, they also signed former White Sox infielder Danny Mendick. He probably won't get much starting time because of how amazing their infield is but he is a solid backup/AAA option to start the year. We'll see what his contribution level is.
Other Chicago White Sox news:
On Thursday, it came out that the Chicago White Sox made a small trade. they sent Kade McClure to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Gregory Santos.
By making this deal, they acquired a hard throwing reliever that has a nasty slider. His control isn't on point though which is something that Ethan Katz and his staff is going to try and control.
If he ends up working out, it will be great for the White Sox as they have a bullpen loaded with arms that can throw heat. It will be a great compliment to their starting rotation that also has a few guys that get get those velocities way up.
The White Sox seem to be doing a little bit more "forward thinking" lately. It is refreshing as one of these moves could end up really helping them in any given year.