Projecting the White Sox best lineup as Kyle Teel finally returns from IL

The White Sox received a much-needed boost to their lineup prior to Monday’s thrilling win against the Guardians, as standout catcher Kyle Teel finally made his season debut after a lengthy absence. Teel, who had been out since March with hamstring and knee injuries, went 0-4 with three strikeouts in his season debut, but White Sox fans can expect a significant boost to the lineup at a position they haven’t gotten much production from so far this season. White Sox manager Will Venable spoke on Teel’s place in the lineup before Monday’s game.

“We might see a couple different versions as we get settled into the new group of guys with Kyle in there,” Venable said.

With Teel expected to handle the everyday catching duties, here’s how the White Sox should line things up.

Lineup Vs. Righties

1- Sam Antonacci LF

2- Kyle Teel- C

3. Miguel Vargas- 3B

4. Colson Montgomery- SS

5. Andrew Benintendi- DH

6. Braden Montgomery- RF

7. Jacob Gonzalez- 1B

8. Chase Meidroth- 2B

9. Tristan Peters- CF

Teel’s combination of on-base ability and occasional power make him the ideal candidate to hit behind Antonacci in the order, in my opinion. Miguel Vargas has been the White Sox most consistent run producer, and his right-handed bat will help break up two groups of lefties. Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi both slot into power slots in the lineup, with the switch-hitting rookie Braden Montgomery breaking up another group of lefties. Jacob Gonzalez is in the midst of an 0-for-25 slump, but he’ll continue to get the primary reps at first base until Munetaka Murakami’s return. Chase Meidroth and Tristan Peters bring on-base and speed threats to the bottom of the lineup.

Lineup Vs. Lefties

1- Chase Meidroth- 2B

2- Randal Grichuk- DH

3- Miguel Vargas- 1B

4- Colson Montgomery- 3B

5- Braden Montgomery- RF

6- Kyle Teel- C

7- Junior Perez- CF

8- Sam Antonacci- LF

9- Luisangel Acuna- SS

Will Venable has often fielded a much different lineup against left-handers this season. Randal Grichuk, who the White Sox signed earlier in the season, has been a strong presence against southpaws, and Venable has preferred Chase Meidroth in the leadoff spot in these spots. Teel posted just a .546 OPS against lefties last season, so Will Venable may use days against a southpaw to rest him, but if he starts, I expect him to move down in the order. Tristan Peters sits for Junior Perez, who made an impact with his first big league homer against Tarik Skubal last week, and Jacob Gonzalez heads to the bench against the lefty as well. Luisangel Acuna has mostly struggled on offense this season, but he’s hitting .389 over his last seven games. If he figures out how to at least hit for contact, his speed and baserunning should be enough to get him regular playing time.

Don’t look now, but Luisangel Acuna has a hit in 6 of his last 7 games



Since June 10th he’s hitting .389 with a .944 OPS, a homer, and two stolen bases



Not saying he’s gonna be good but maybe he’s seeing the ball a bit better now? — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) June 23, 2026