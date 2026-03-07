Ranking the White Sox options to start 2026 Opening Day vs. Brewers

With less than three weeks until the start of the 2026 MLB season, some clubs have already named their Opening Day starter. With an ongoing competition for their starting rotation, the White Sox have not yet named their starter for their March 26th opener against the Brewers. Though nobody has been officially named to the rotation at this point, the White Sox starters seem largely set, but the team has had surprise Opening Day starters two years in a row, and a third is certainly possible. Here are the top five candidates to get the nod in my opinion, from most to least likely.

1. RHP Shane Smith

I don’t recommend betting large amounts of money on sports, but if there were someone to bet on to take the hill on March 26th in Milwaukee, it would be Smith. Last year’s lone White Sox all-star, Smith shined in his rookie season after joining the team as Rule 5 pick in December. Overall, the righty posted a 3.81 ERA in 146.1 innings as a rookie and figures to take on an even bigger workload in 2026. He had the best season in 2025 of the starters on the White Sox roster, and starting the game in Milwaukee against his former organization would be extra special for him. I’d say the odds of Smith starting the opener are greater than 50%

2. RHP Davis Martin

Despite only making his big league debut in 2022, David Martin has been around longer than nearly any other White Sox player. He missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned late in 2024. Last season was the first full season of Martin’s big league career, and the results were solid. Martin held a 4.10 ERA and provided reliable innings in the rotation. The White Sox may elect to reward Martin’s reliability with the Opening Day nod, but I’d still bet against it. Regardless, Martin should see a full season of starts in the middle of the White Sox rotation and be an important factor for the success of the pitching staff.

3. LHP Anthony Kay

Signed to a two-year deal this offseason, Kay makes his return to the big leagues after a stint overseas, and he figures to hold a spot in the White Sox rotation. Kay has shown off his revamped arsenal in spring training, with his fastball even touching 97, but he’ll need to prove that his success in Japan will carry back over to the states. The White Sox could award Kay’s strong spring by giving him the ball on Opening Day, but as possibly the lone lefty in the rotation, it makes more sense to break up the right-handers. I think a start in game three makes the most sense for Kay, but he could certainly be the best pitcher in the rotation this season.

4. RHP Erick Fedde

Right-hander Erick Fedde returns to the White Sox after a year and a half away that wasn’t kind to him. The 33 year-old spent time with three teams in 2025 and struggled, eventually moving to the bullpen and being left off the Brewers playoff roster. His return to the White Sox gives him a chance to reunite with the team that got the best out of him in 2024. Fedde has been off to a strong start this spring with five scoreless innings to this point. Of the White Sox starters, he’s performed the best this spring, but the White Sox may be better off waiting to see if Fedde can regain his 2024 form before throwing him into a prominent role.

5. RHP Sean Burke

Last year’s Opening Day starter, Burke struggled with consistency and eventually received a demotion to the minor leagues. He came back up and looked strong, but is competing with several other arms for a rotation spot in 2026. Burke looked improved in his first two spring outings but ran into first inning trouble in his third outing Thursday night. At this point, Burke’s rotation spot isn’t even guaranteed, so it would be a major upset if he were named the Opening Day starter for the second straight season. At this point, it does feel like his rotation spot to lose.

Opening Day nod?



No problem for @whitesox rookie Sean Burke:



6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K pic.twitter.com/DCtno0XUy0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 27, 2025

Other possible candidates to start Opening Day include Sean Newcomb, Chris Murphy, and Mike Vasil.