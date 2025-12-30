Reds latest roster moves all but guarantees White Sox won’t trade Luis Robert Jr.

With the never-ending stream of Luis Robert Jr. trade rumors in full-swing, talks appeared to be heating up with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale mentioned the Reds as a fit just one week ago.

Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing:

They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

Fuel was added to the fire this past week when Cincinnati Enquirer writer Gordon Wittenmyer reported that the two sides had re-engaged, even suggesting a deal could come together within the week. The Reds, however, have since added to their outfield, leaving their motivation to land Robert, as well as the idea he’ll be traded at all, in doubt.

This week, the Reds added former Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday on a one-year deal, and also acquired OF Dane Myers from the Marlins. Both players have a history in center field, with Bleday hitting left-handed and Myers right-handed. The two will likely form a platoon for the Reds in center field and take them out of the running for Robert, who remains an elite defender in center despite his recent offensive struggles. Chris Getz’s asking price in a Robert deal is not known, but it was too high for the Reds, who decided to pivot before the New Year rather than hold out to see if it lowers.

Another suitor exiting the Robert sweepstakes likely seals his fate

For me, the Reds being out on Robert just reinforces what I’ve believed the entire time: Luis Robert Jr. will be a member of the White Sox on Opening Day. Time and time again, the reported fits for Robert have pivoted elsewhere to address the needs. The Phillies added Adolis Garcia and plan to give top outfield prospect Justin Crawford a shot in center. The Pirates spent on 1B Ryan O’Hearn and acquired OF Jake Mangum in a trade with the Rays. The Padres simply don’t have the prospects the White Sox are looking for. The Mets could be a factor, but talks have been ongoing for months with the two sides still unable to come to an agreement. It's become obvious that other teams simply don’t value Robert at the same level that Chris Getz does, whether that's for better or for worse.

At this point, trading Luis Robert Jr. would be selling low on a player who’s proven he can play at a high level in the major leagues. Yes, the past two seasons have been a major disappointment, but the White Sox know the talent Robert has, and they also know that there’s no harm in waiting. If the returns on the table right now are insignificant, they won’t be any more insignificant at the trade deadline if Robert’s first half is full of injuries and underperformance again. There’s no expectation that the White Sox are competing for the division in 2026, and they don’t have an obvious replacement in center field in-house. If Robert does have a healthy and productive first half, he’ll command a much better return at the deadline than he would now. The White Sox have plans of taking another step forward in 2026 and outfield is a positon of need, even with Robert in tow. Losing him puts them in an even more precarious position with an already-thin outfield free agent class. Keeping Robert until the deadline is a risk worth taking.

There’s still over a month remaining until Spring Training begins, so there’s plenty of time for circumstances to change, but as it stands right now, I’d be very surprised if Luis Robert Jr. isn’t a member of the White Sox on Opening Day. Whether you believe in Robert or not, Chris Getz does, and he’s made clear he’s not going to trade Robert for less than he believes Robert's worth. The best that White Sox fans can hope for is a bounce-back season and an opportunity for the team to finally cash in.