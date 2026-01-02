The way-too-early projected White Sox pitching staff for 2026

For any given team in any given MLB offseason, adding to the pitching staff is almost certainly a priority. The White Sox, who finished the 2025 season 20th in baseball with a 4.26 ERA, are certainly no exception. The White Sox will return 2025 all-star Shane Smith, as well as Davis Martin and Sean Burke to their rotation in 2026, and the additions of Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb provide reinforcements. With six weeks to go until Spring Training and many impact pitchers still available on the open market, the White Sox are almost definitely not finished adding to their staff, but let’s take a look at what the pitching staff might look like if the season started today.

SP1: RHP Shane Smith

Perhaps the biggest story of the 2025 White Sox, Smith went from Rule 5 pick to all-star in his first season, becoming the first pitcher to ever do so. He’ll head up the White Sox rotation in 2026 looking to truly emerge as a top starting pitcher in major league baseball. He’ll turn 26 shortly after Opening Day and he’ll try to push his career-high 146.1 innings closer to 200. Smith’s emergence into a frontline starter would be a major development.

SP2: RHP Davis Martin

Entering his second full season after Tommy John surgery, Martin will look to take a step forward in innings and stuff. Martin added a kick-change during his Tommy John rehab and the White Sox hope he’ll improve on his 4.10 ERA from 2025. Even if he doesn’t, Martin’s a solid mid-rotation starter with potential to be a workhorse. One of the more veteran members of the staff, his development and health will be a key to supporting the young arms.

SP3: LHP Anthony Kay

Returning to the US after a stint in Japan, Kay will look to follow in the footsteps of 2024 White Sox signee Erick Fedde. Fedde turned in a strong first half and landed the White Sox a solid trade return at the deadline. Kay’s improved command and revamped arsenal overseas have helped him improve his ground-ball rate, which the White Sox hope will carry over in his return. He’ll likely slot in to the middle of the rotation to break up the group of right-handers.

SP4: RHP Sean Burke

The White Sox Opening Day starter from 2025, Burke showed flashes of excellence but struggled with consistency at the big league level. He flashed plus stuff but had trouble with command, and especially struggled in the first inning. If Burke can iron out the kinks in his delivery and get more consistent with his command, he can be a force in the White Sox rotation. Depending on the remainder of the White Sox offseason, he may need to earn his rotation spot in the spring, but as of right now, he’s the favorite to slot in here.

SP5: RHP Duncan Davitt

This is the point where it gets interesting. The White Sox have a handful of options for the fifth rotation spot, including top prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal. LHP Shane Murphy and RHP Duncan Davitt could also be in the mix, and I’ll give Davitt the edge here. The 26 year-old was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from Rule 5, and he spent the full 2025 season at the Triple-A level. Schultz, Smith, and McDougal could use a bit more seasoning and Davitt’s status on the 40-man makes me think he’ll be the likely first option. The White Sox may elect to add a veteran starter to round out the rotation, but as it stands right now, Davitt could be the answer.

Long Relievers: RHP Grant Taylor, LHP Chris Murphy

The White Sox acquired LHP Chris Murphy in a November trade with the Red Sox. While he has experience starting in the minor leagues, all of his big league appearances have been in the bullpen and that’ll likely be his role with the 2026 White Sox. The White Sox could consider allowing him to serve as a left-handed option to handle multiple innings. Chris Getz has indicated the White Sox plan is to give RHP Grant Taylor more multi-inning outings this season, potentially opening the door to him starting in the future. He’ll likely be the primary multi-inning option for the team.

Middle Innings: RHP Mike Vasil, LHP Bryan Hudson, RHP Wikelman Gonzalez

RHP Mike Vasil was a revelation for the White Sox in 2025 after a pre-Opening Day waiver claim. He broke 100 innings pitched in 2025 serving in different roles, and he could have a similar swiss army knife role in 2026. Bryan Hudson’s dominant 2024 season inspired the White Sox to claim him during 2025, and he’s out of minor league options, so he’s in a good position to make the roster out of Spring Training. Wikelman Gonzalez, the fourth piece of the Garrett Crochet trade, moved to the bullpen full-time in 2025 and showed flashes of excellence in his first season. He could emerge as a late-inning option but will likely open the season in a lower leverage role to establish himself

Late Innings: RHP Alexander Alberto, LHP Sean Newcomb, RHP Jordan Leasure

With no established closer acquired in free agency, the White Sox will likely hand the keys to Jordan Leasure. They could still add another veteran arm to help protect him, but LHP Sean Newcomb posted good numbers down the stretch in 2025 and could provide late-inning support. Rule 5 pick Alexander Alberto will need to be on the roster and has the stuff to be an effective late-inning option. While he isn’t likely to start the season as the team’s closer, he could work his way into the role.

Other players who didn’t make this projection but could be options for the bullpen include: Tyler Gilbert, Jedixson Paez, and Brandon Eisert.