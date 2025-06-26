This player representing the White Sox in the All-Star Game would be the worst case scenario

The Chicago White Sox are guaranteed to have at least one player make the American League All-Star Game roster in 2025.

Thanks to the rule that all 30 MLB teams must have at least one representative, even players on the 26-55 White Sox have an opportunity to earn an All-Star nod. It’s a career accolade that very few big leaguers get.

In a 2025 season that has been all about the youth movement and player development in Chicago, it would be nice to see one of the White Sox young stars get some recognition on the national stage as an All-Star.

Breakout slugger Miguel Vargas and rookie starting pitcher Shane Smith both come to mind as deserving candidates. They are also probably the two most likely as of today.

The worst case scenario would be for the White Sox lone All-Star representative to be a veteran that is about to get traded at the deadline. But that’s starting to look more and more possible as the Midsummer Classic gets closer.

Andrew Benintendi has a legitimate All-Star case

Since returning from the Injured List on May 23, Andrew Benintendi has 15 extra-base hits and a well above-average OPS of .778.

He is starting to drive the ball out of the ballpark like he did in the second half of 2024. He is one of the best players in baseball at turning on high fastballs and with Chicago summer weather not going anywhere, Benintendi’s power surge should continue.

Andrew Benintendi puts the Sox on the board! pic.twitter.com/ZAqBC9MZ4Y — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2025

Benintendi has a .742 OPS on the season, which is now higher than Miguel Vargas.

He has just one less home run than Vargas and four less RBIs in nearly 100 less plate appearances. By the All-Star break, it’s reasonable to think that Benintendi could be the White Sox team leader in both home runs and RBIs.

It’s not that Benintendi is undeserving of representing the White Sox - he has definitely been one of the team’s best players this season and he’s one of the biggest names on the roster.

I’d be more disappointed about Benintendi making the All-Star Game because he’s already had his opportunity and he’s likely not going to be in Chicago for much longer.

Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr, and the injured Martín Pérez are the only White Sox players that have made an All-Star Game in the past.

White Sox fans want to see Vargas or Smith rewarded for what they’ve accomplished this season.

We want an All-Star player that we can call ours for the foreseeable future. Someone under club control that’s not going to get traded like Garrett Crochet was last season.

It’s nothing personal, but Benintendi being named an All-Star would be the worst case scenario.