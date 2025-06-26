Chicago White Sox individual and team paces at halfway point of 2025 season

We have officially reached the halfway point of the 2025 MLB regular season. The Chicago White Sox played their 81st game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

This year's White Sox have been everything from a fun, energetic ballclub to a total dumpster fire. So at the halfway mark, it only makes sense to look at what the team - as individuals and as a unit - is on pace to do in 2025.

If we were to assume that the White Sox would have an identical second half of the season to their first half (which they won't), here are some of the notable individual and team "on pace for" numbers.

Notable players 162-game pace

Miguel Vargas

Miguel Vargas is on pace for 40 doubles, 20 home runs, four triples, and 68 RBIs in his breakout season. All of those figures would be career highs by a wide margin.

Vargas would become just the 7th player in White Sox history to have 40+ doubles and 20+ home runs in a single season. Frank Thomas (2), Magglio Ordoñez (3), and Albert Belle (2) all did it multiple times.

Luis Robert Jr.

Despite his struggles at the plate in 2025, Luis Robert Jr. still has some impressive tools that can take over a game and make him special. He is on pace to hit 16 home runs and steal 44 bases this season.

Only one White Sox player has ever hit 15+ home runs and stolen 40+ bases in the same season - Tommie Agee back in 1966 (22 HR, 44 SB).

Andrew Benintendi

In the second half of 2024, outfielder Andrew Benintendi finally found his power at the plate. It has mostly carried over in 2025, largely due to Benintendi being so good at turning on high fastballs.

Benintendi is currently on pace to hit 18 home runs with 60 RBIs in 2025 while posting the highest OPS of any White Sox regular. Benintendi often gets a bad rap because his five-year, $75 million contract is the largest in franchise history, but it's not as bad as most people think.

Lenyn Sosa

25-year-old infielder Lenyn Sosa keeps getting better every year. He just recorded the first multi-homer game of his MLB career. He is now on pace for 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .714 OPS in 2025. That's respectable offensive production for a primary second baseman.

Sosa is also pacing for 128 hits this season, which would be second most on the White Sox.

Shane Smith

Shane Smith's magical rookie season has hit a bit of a speed bump over his last two starts, but the former Rule 5 Draft pick is still on pace for an impressive 2025 season.

Smith is on pace for 6 wins, a 3.38 ERA, and 136 strikeouts over 149.1 innings. It's not the full-time workload you'd like to see from a front-end starting pitcher, but it's a great start for Smith, who had never done more that 94.1 innings in a season before 2025.

Mike Vasil

While Shane Smith gets a lot of attention for being a great addition by the White Sox front office, reliever Mike Vasil is quietly turning in a really impressive season of his own.

Vasil has been primarily used as a multi-inning relief pitcher this season, but recently he has been getting the occasional start as he has stretched out. A few big innings have inflated Vasil's numbers, but he's still on pace for 108.2 innings with a 2.82 ERA. That's ridiculously valuable.

Brandon Eisert

Like Vasil, Brandon Eisert was also claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays at the start of the season. Eisert is now on pace to pitch in 70 games this season.

Only 23 pitchers reached 70 appearances in 2024 and no White Sox pitcher has appeared in 70+ games since Nate Jones in 2016.



White Sox 162-game pace as a team

52-110 record - Would be an 11-game improvement from 2024, but would still be the second-worst season in White Sox history by winning percentage and total losses.

128 home runs - Is five fewer home runs than the White Sox recorded in 2024 (133). Would be the lowest team total since 1994.

16 saves - Dead last in baseball in 2025. excluding the shortened 2020 season, that would be the lowest team total since the 1987 Boston Red Sox.

560 runs scored - Would be an improvement from 2024 (507 runs), but is still a disappointing 28th in baseball this season.

106 errors - Even worse than the White Sox were in 2024 (90 errors) by a wide margin. 4th worst in baseball in 2025.