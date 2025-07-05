Chris Getz finally delivered the roster move that White Sox fans have been begging for

With Colson Montgomery being promoted by the Chicago White Sox this week to make his Major League debut, White Sox GM Chris Getz has finally given fans the roster move they have been begging for.

Infielder Vinny Capra was designated for assignment by the White Sox as the corresponding move for Montgomery.

Vinny Capra with the White Sox

Capra first joined the White Sox on May 15 as a waiver claim from the Milwaukee Brewers. He had played his way onto the Brewers Opening Day roster with a monster Spring Training, but he got dominated by big league pitching during the regular season.

In 24 games with the Brewers, Capra hit .074 with a .251 OPS. After being claimed on waivers by the White Sox, he played in 23 games with Chicago and had an improved, but still awful .190 average and .443 OPS.

The White Sox have had an affinity for Capra over the last month that was somewhat inexplicable. Brooks Baldwin was being forced to the minor leagues to work on outfield defense, and Lenyn Sosa has been playing some first base. It’s like the White Sox have been doing roster gymnastics to ensure Capra kept his job.

Even with capable middle infielders in the organization, the White Sox refused to quit on Capra or stop giving him at-bats.

Capra and veteran utility man Josh Rojas have both been deadweight for the White Sox all season. I have been advocating for both to be let go from the team for quite some time.

With the youth movement on the South Side of Chicago, there’s nothing worse than a worthless veteran sucking the energy out of the lineup. That’s what Capra has been doing for the last few weeks.

While his defense at shortstop has truly been solid this season, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of offense.

For most White Sox fans, Capra going down looking as Clayton Kershaw‘s 3,000th career strike out was the last straw. The White Sox had put together good at-bats against Kershaw all evening in an effort to not be the team he makes history against. Capra’s feeble at-bat made the point moot.

It would be remarkably fitting if Capra’s final Major League at-bat was that strike out against Clayton Kershaw. Given his performance this year and the fact that he’s about to turn 29, it wouldn’t be surprising if he never saw an active 26-man roster again. I would be stunned if someone claimed him on waivers from the White Sox

Finally, Chris Getz and the White Sox front office gave us the move we have been asking for.