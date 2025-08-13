White Sox News: Martín Pérez returns from IL, Cam Booser sent to Triple-A

After spending nearly four months on the Injured List, veteran starting pitcher Martín Pérez is back with the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox activated Pérez from the 60-day Injured List on Wednesday morning and made a series of corresponding roster moves.

Left-handed relief pitcher Cam Booser was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte. To open a place on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated lefty Jared Shuster for assignment.

Martín Pérez returns at a pivotal time for the White Sox

When he originally landed on the 60-day IL with left elbow inflammation, it seemed like Martín Pérez would be sidelined for the rest of the season. That was a devastating blow to the 34-year-old veteran and to the White Sox.

Chicago's youthful starting rotation was banking on getting quality innings from Pérez over the course of the 2025 season to lighten the burden on young White Sox arms. With any luck, Pérez would also be a trade chip at the deadline that could help the White Sox bolster their farm system.

While neither of those things came to fruition due to his injury, Pérez is still returning at a pivotal time for Chicago.

Shane Smith and Sean Burke might not have much left in the tank. Jonathan Cannon has pitched himself out of the rotation and is now with Triple-A Charlotte, leaving even more innings unaccounted for.

Just in the last week, the White Sox had a bullpen game, stretched Yoendrys Gómez into a starter, and watched Aaron Civale and Sean Burke both get pulled in the fourth inning of a start.

Pérez will be a sight for sore eyes. He did 20 innings for the White Sox at the beginning of the season and posted a 3.15 ERA. He gave them a chance to win in each of his first three outings.

Cam Booser goes back to Triple-A

Cam Booser made two appearances for the White Sox after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte last week.

Booser faced four batters, retired them all, and picked up two strikeouts. It lowered his season ERA to 4.85.

Booser has been dominating Triple-A hitters, with 15 strikeouts in 8.2 innings for Charlotte. He has gotten seriously unlucky, with an opposing BABIP (batting average on balls in play) of .474. His minor league ERA should be much better than his current 4.15.

I still believe Booser's stuff plays at the big league level. He'll likely be back before the season is over and is someone I still think he could be in Chicago's future plans for 2026 and beyond.

With the White Sox desperate for innings, this reshuffling of the deck is incredibly common.