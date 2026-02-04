White Sox could cap strong offseason with one of these surprising unsigned starters

The White Sox have had an active offseason. That’s not really up for debate. So far, the team has brought in Jordan Hicks, Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, and Seranthony Dominguez on the pitching side and added Munetaka Murakami, Austin Hays, and Luisangel Acuna to the lineup. A quick glance at the White Sox roster shows a team in a much better position than a year ago, and even a step above the team that finished 28-37 in the second half and won series against several playoff teams. The roster isn’t yet complete, however, and the need for another veteran starting pitcher is clearly evident. The starting pitching market has been particularly slow-moving this offseason, with nearly 20 quality Major League options still available just a week out from Spring Training. Here are a few I think the White Sox should consider:

RHP Zack Littell

I’ve already written about Zack Littell this offseason and I still believe he’d be an excellent fit for this White Sox team. Littell has surpassed 150 innings pitched in each of the last two seasons since becoming a full-time starter. He posted a 3.63 ERA in 2024 and followed it up with a 3.81 mark in 2025. Littell brings experience in a bullpen role as well, so he could be a candidate to move later in the season if the White Sox have young arms they’d like to get starts. With time in both San Francisco and Tampa, Zittell has worked with multiple members of the White Sox current front office, so the organization is likely very familiar with him as a pitcher. His market is unclear at the moment, but Fansided’s Robert Murray has indicated that several teams have interest. He could be the ideal rotation piece to finish off a strong offseason for the White Sox.

RHP Chris Bassitt

A former White Sox draft pick, Chris Bassitt is a reunion that could certainly make sense for the White Sox. The 37 year-old righty has thrown at least 170 innings in each of the past four seasons, so he’s the very definition of the innings-eater the team needs. Three of those four seasons have featured a sub-four ERA as well, so it’s a quality option that should help stabilize the rotation. Bassitt reportedly has interest from the Braves and Tigers, both of whom are in a better position to contend in 2026 than the White Sox, and a pitcher in his position may prefer to play for a contender. But if money is the driving factor, the White Sox should have the financial capacity to be involved here, and they could always offer him a deadline trade to a contender.

We’re proud to honour Chris Bassitt as this year’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee!



Vote now at https://t.co/ziSBItWWhj pic.twitter.com/owxHFUI4I7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 15, 2024

RHP Justin Verlander

White Sox fans have spent so much of the last two decades watching Justin Verlander pitch against them, but he could now be the veteran presence their starting rotation needs. The 43 year-old actually posted a strong second half in 2025 and surpassed 150 innings for the third-straight season. There may be no better mentor for the White Sox young pitchers than a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. While Verlander doesn’t have the overwhelming stuff he had early in his career, his stuff still plays and he’s evolved as a pitcher to thrive on excellent location. He may elect to go to a contender, but much like with Bassitt, the White Sox could give him a trade to a contender at the deadline. If the price is right, Verlander could be the perfect fit.