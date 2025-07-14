White Sox disrupt organizational trend with first round pick in 2025 MLB Draft

As the Chicago White Sox prepared for the 2024 MLB Draft, many fans had their hopes set on high school athlete Konnor Griffin.

Griffin, a raw but highly talented prospect that needed to be developed, represented the potential five-tool superstar that the White Sox could build a competitive team around.

Instead, Griffin ended up with Pittsburgh, and the White Sox opted for left-handed starting pitcher Hagen Smith out of Arkansas.

Smith was the safer pick. Scouts expected him to be much quicker to the Major Leagues, and the White Sox selecting him continued an organizational trend of selecting the "safe pick" instead of the high-risk, high-reward player.

White Sox break the trend with Billy Carlson selection

The White Sox broke that pattern on Sunday, selecting California high school shortstop Billy Carlson with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Carlson is considered by many to be the best defensive shortstop in the draft, and although there are questions about his bat, there seems to be upside at the plate as well.

RJ Anderson of MLB.com says “Carlson is a slick fielder who'll undoubtedly remain at shortstop. Offensively, his swing is geared for line drives, even if he does have legit power potential. There's a chance -- not a guarantee, but a chance -- that he has five average or better tools. I think this is a good value at this point.”

It’s worth noting that Florida State lefty Jamie Arnold was on board for the White Sox at 10th overall.

Arnold’s stuff has drawn comparisons to Chris Sale and would seem to fit the profile of the pitchers the White Sox have successfully developed in the past.

The Sox front office could have easily stuck to what they do best and taken the college pitcher that they know they can develop, but instead, they elected to go with the high upside position player.

A new hitting development staff led by Ryan Fuller is hoping to reverse the organizational trend of struggling to develop hitters, and they have a very talented kid to work with in Carlson.

If all goes right, Billy Carlson could be the next star shortstop on the South Side of Chicago. I love the front office taking a chance and not playing it safe. The organization is desperate for position players.