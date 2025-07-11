4 college pitchers the White Sox could target in the 1st round of the MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox farm system sure could use some impact bats. It will be seen by most Sox fans as a disappointment if the team takes a pitcher with their first-round pick during the 2025 MLB Draft.

But I wouldn't be surprised if the Sox take another elite college pitching prospect with the 10th overall pick. The team did it last year when Hagen Smith was taken fifth overall and the franchise has a track record of drafting and developing pitching prospects, especially left-handed arms.

Chris Sale, Carlos Rodon, and Garrett Crochet (all All-Stars in 2025) have all been successful picks made by the organization. They have also done well lately drafting right-handed starting pitchers in later rounds. Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon were both taken in the third round. Davis Martin was selected in the 14th round.

It makes sense for the White Sox to have interest in adding more pitching. They're good at identifying talent and Jerry Reinsdorf rarely pays pitchers. It's essential to keep the cupboard full.

Drew Thorpe, Ky Bush, and Mason Adams are among the White Sox pitching prospects who had Tommy John surgery this season. It's just another reason why adding more elite pitching prospects could make some sense.

GM Chris Getz has hinted that the White Sox could take a high school shortstop at No. 10 overall. But that does not mean the organization will rule out taking a pitcher if the right one falls in their lap.

White Sox amateur scouting director Mike Shirley recently told MLB.com White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin that two college pitchers are among the players the team is considering drafting at No. 10.

Shirley: "Two college hitters, there’s two strong college pitchers we like, there’s about five high school shortstops that we worked really hard on, and there’s one high school pitcher that is extremely talented. His talent is something that makes you pay attention to him." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 6, 2025

James Fox of FutureSox has suggested those college pitchers might be Florida State's Jamie Arnold, Tennessee's Liam Doyle, or Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon.

The Athletic's Keith Law has linked the White Sox to USCB right-hander Tyler Bremner. There's a chance that he's one of the college arms Shirley was referring to.

Could be Kyson Witherspoon instead of Liam Doyle too. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 7, 2025

Doyle and Arnold make sense, given that both are highly-touted left-handed pitchers. Chicago loves drafting lefty arms in the first round. Baseball America's Carlos Collazo mocked Arnold to the White Sox while ESPN's Kiley McDaniel had the Sox taking Witherspoon in his May mock draft.

Liam Doyle, LHP

Some mock drafts have Tennessee's Liam Doyle going as high as No. 2 to the Los Angeles Angels. Other mock drafts have him dropping towards the back-end of the Top 10.

Doyle's fastball is electric with a 75 grade on the 20-80 scale. His heater can consistently hit 100mph on the radar gun.

Doyle had an outstanding junior season for the Volunteers after transferring in from Ole Miss. Doyle posted a 3.48 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 164 strikeouts. Those are much better numbers than the 5.73 ERA he had during his sophomore season at Mississippi.

While Doyle is usually dominant, he can get a little too amped up in big games, leading to some rough outings. He lasted just 3.2 innings in his SEC Tournament appearance against Texas and his College World Series start against Arkansas.

He is considered the eighth-best draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Jamie Arnold, LHP

Jamie Arnold is another lefty with unpredictable draft stock. He could go very early in the draft or be available when the White Sox pick at No. 10.

Arnold's fastball is not graded nearly as high as Doyle's, but it does have an above-average 60 grade. His 65-grade slider is considered his best pitch, which is absolutely lethal from his arm angle.

Arnold posted back-to-back 2.98 ERA seasons at Florida State. He struck out 159 in 2024, but only had 119 K's in 2025.

He is considered the fourth-best draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Tyler Bremner, RHP

The White Sox having interest in Bremner would be somewhat surprising for two reasons. Shirley has only ever drafted left-handed arms in the first round. Hagen Smith was taken last year, Noah Schultz was selected in 2022, and Garrett Crochet was Shirley's first ever draft choice while running things in 2020.

The other reason it is perplexing that the Sox would take Bremner is the extension (or lack thereof) that he gets on his pitches. It does not meet the profile that the White Sox seem to favor.

I’d be surprised if the #WhiteSox have interest in UCSB RHP Tyler Bremner. He doesn’t get great extension and that seems to be a pre-requisite for the new pitching development group. https://t.co/fLVTpn2v5t — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 12, 2025

Bremner could be an underslot pick if the Sox hope to float high schooler Kruz Schoolcraft to the second round.

The 21-year-old righty does have a well above-average 65-grade fastball and changeup. He had an impressive sophomore season with a 2.54 ERA, but his ERA jumped over three this season.

Bremner is considered the 18th best prospect in the 2025 draft class by MLB Pipeline.

Kyson Witherspoon, RHP

Kyson Witherspoon has four pitchers with a 60 grade or better. His fastball (65 grade) is his best pitch while his curve, cutter, and slider still grade above-average.

Witherspoon can hit 99mph on the radar gun. He used his velo to post a 3.69 ERA with 124 strikeouts for the Oklahoma Sooners this past season.

If the White Sox were to draft Witherspoon, I feel like it would be a pick made with the idea of adding an elite right-handed pitcher who can get to the big leagues quickly

Witherspoon is MLB Pipeline's top-ranked college right-handed arm and ranks 10th overall on their board.