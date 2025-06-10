Minor league standout makes an old White Sox trade look better than we thought

Last season, the play of Chicago White Sox outfielder Dominic Fletcher reflected poorly on the front office and GM Chris Getz.

Fletcher was acquired in an offseason trade by the White Sox that sent 21-year-old pitching prospect Cristian Mena to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The trade was received with a mixed reaction. Some believed it was poor process for the White Sox to sacrifice Mena’s high ceiling as a starting pitcher for Fletcher’s high floor outfield production.

Others viewed Fletcher as a potential starter or rotational outfielder that would have long-term value for the White Sox. In his rookie season, Fletcher hit .301 with a .791 OPS over 102 plate appearances for Arizona. There was clear potential with Fletcher and White Sox director of pitching Brian Bannister did not seem to be high on Mena.

The White Sox looked like fools in 2024. Fletcher hit .206 with a .508 OPS in 223 at-bats. He spent a lot of time coming off the bench or in Triple-A, but he wasn't particularly succesful in the minor leagues, either. Mena on the other hand, made his Major League debut with the Diamondbacks at 21 years old.

Early returns pointed to this being a trade Chris Getz would live to regret. But with how well Fletcher is playing in the minor leagues in 2025, things are not looking so lopsided anymore. It also might be time for the White Sox to give Fletcher another opportunity in the big leagues.

Fletcher is crushing the ball in Triple-A

Dominic Fletcher has an .858 OPS and nine (9) home runs in Triple-A this season. He is showing more power than he ever has in his professional career, hitting home runs to both fields. Fletcher is currently on pace to hit 21 home runs with 71 RBIs this season.

The walk rate is solid. The power numbers are solid. The defense is solid. Fletcher has actually hit left-handers better than right-handers this season, which was his weakness at the Major League level. Fletcher is doing a lot well in Charlotte this season that makes me want to see him back in a White Sox uniform.

Dom Fletcher makes another visit to the Atrium Health Home Run Porch!



Knights lead 5-0 after the 1st inning! pic.twitter.com/dmKhwpyBle — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 8, 2025

What does Joshua Palacios or Michael Taylor bring the to the Sox that Dominic Fletcher can't? At least with Fletcher, there is club control and potential for him to help the team in the future.

I'm not totally ruling out the possibility that Fletcher could still be a platoon candidate and viable fourth outfielder for the White Sox for a few years. He's not going to be an everyday starter, but the Sox could still find value in his defensive prowess and quality at-bats.

Does that make Chicago the winners of the trade? Probably not. But Mena hasn't exactly been tearing it up either. He has a 4.84 ERA in 44.2 innings in Triple-A this season. He appeared in three games for the Diamondbacks before landing on the injured List with a strained right shoulder.

Maybe this deal won't end up being as bad for the White Sox as we thought or as bad as it looked during the 2024 season.