White Sox first week of spring training games showed the promise of the young core

The first week of Spring Training games has flown by, and the White Sox delivered a series of highs as well as a handful of lows. Despite these games being slightly more than glorified scrimmages, The first week went as well as any White Sox fan could hope, and they currently hold a spring training record of 6-4.

The preseason started hot with four wins out of the gate, but a few stumbles now have the record at 6-4. Across those ten games, the White Sox have posted 60 runs for an average of six per game, in impressive mark for any team. The team has scored at least five runs in six of their ten games, and broken double digits twice. Though the game results don't necessarily matter, it's still difficult not to be drawn in by early success on a team that has experienced a few particularly rough seasons.

One Bat Leading The Charge

The catcher position has quickly become one of the White Sox strongest positions, boasting three proven and capable players behind the plate. But Edgar Quero has been particularly hot, posting eight RBIs on seven hits in only thirteen at bats. Spring Training is normally a time to be shaking off the rust of the winter and players getting back into shape. But Quero either doesn't accumulate winter rust, or he remains in peak shape all the way through. Either way, Quero has been one of the standout performers for the White Sox, and the catcher's quest to prove he deserves more at bats is off to a strong start.

The White Sox offense has been particularly good about the runs and hits coming from all over the lineup. It's not the same faces always carrying the lineup with them, it's veterans and rookies alike that are contributing. Some responsibility for the strong start has come from contributions outside the batters box. White Sox outfield Dru Baker has just three hits this spring, but he's stolen four bases, made a couple solid plays on defense, and shown his capabilty of playing all three outfield spots. It's especially important amid injuries in the White Sox outfield. He's worth watching as we see the rest of Spring Training play out.

BAKE SHOW! Dru Baker ties this game up with a 3-run blast! pic.twitter.com/KTwzEM8N7A — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 16, 2025

Spring results will always come with an asterisk, but the early returns are hard to ignore. If the White Sox can continue to get production from young contributors like Quero and Baker, the internal competition will only sharpen as camp progresses. For now, the first week has offered something this club has not always had in recent years: legitimate momentum heading into the season.