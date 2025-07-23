The White Sox have what every other team wants at the 2025 MLB trade deadline

In many ways, the Chicago White Sox are behind most of the other organizations in baseball.

The entire purpose of Chris Getz tearing things down to the studs was to rebuild the roster and the departments within the organization that were lacking.

It's often the White Sox chasing every other team. But as we close in on the 2025 MLB trade deadline, in an unexpected turn of events, the White Sox are actually the team that has what everybody else wants.

The White Sox bullpen has been the best in the AL

Luis Robert Jr. and Adrian Houser might dominate most of the conversation regarding White Sox players that will be moved before the trade deadline, but nobody should be surprised if Chicago also trades a handful of veteran relievers.

Over the last six weeks, the White Sox bullpen has truly been one of the best in baseball, despite not having any big-name arms on large contracts.

Since June 13th, the White Sox bullpen has thrown 140 innings (as of July 23) with a 2.89 ERA as a group. Both of those marks are the best in the American League over that span.

Grant Taylor is still leading the team in saves with three (3), and while the White Sox do not have an established closer, they do have a handful of relievers that have been dominant over the last few months and will command a ton of interest from contending teams at the trade deadline.

Since June 13th, the White Sox bullpen has thrown an AL most 137.0 IP.



They also have an AL best 2.97 ERA in that time frame.



Mike Vasil, Steven Wilson, Tyler Gilbert, and Dan Altavilla have combined for a 1.41 ERA across 57.2 IP. I’d assume the last 3 are in trade talks. — Dylan Barnas (@NotCease) July 22, 2025

5 White Sox relievers have been dominant

Mike Vasil's 2.53 ERA over 64 innings of work has been one of the best stories of the season.

The White Sox claimed Vasil off waivers from the Rays before the season, and now he's turning in one of the best seasons of any "swingman" in baseball.

Steven Wilson has been a pleasant surprise in 2025, currently holding a 1.99 ERA in 33 appearances.

Wilson is under club control for 2.5 more seasons, and with a 1.76 ERA since the start of June, he's only making himself a more attractive trade chip to contenders.

Tyler Gilbert also has a 1.76 ERA since the beginning of June. The 31-year-old lefty seems to have found his groove after some early season trouble and a slew of injuries.

Gilbert is now 4-1 on the season with a career-best 3.14 ERA in 25 appearances. He's also closing in on a career-high in innings with an elite xBA of .201.

It had been years since the last time Dan Altavilla was a productive, full-time MLB reliever when the White Sox decided to give him a shot in the big leagues. That was at the end of May, and he's pitched in 21 games since with a staggering 1.54 ERA.

Altavilla is on an expiring contract, making him a near lock to be moved before the deadline.

Tyler Alexander joined the White Sox at the start of June and he has a 2.30 ERA over 27.1 innings since.

A multi-inning, left-handed reliever like Alexander could be a real asset for a contender with a young pitching staff that needs a quality innings eater.

If you combine the numbers of Vasil, Wilson, Gilbert, Altavilla, and Alexander since the beginning of June, you get 109 innings pitched, a 2.23 ERA, and 88 strikeouts. That's five pitchers in the White Sox bullpen that have been shutting down opponents for almost two months now.

Every contending team wants to add bullpen help at the deadline, and the Chicago White Sox have it in droves.

Bullpen arms were expensive at last year's deadline

All you have to do is look back at the 2024 trade deadline to realize how much quality bullpen arms can net a seller at the deadline.

The Marlins moved Tanner Scott and got a package of four prospects, including Top 100 prospect Robby Snelling back from the Padres.

The Angels got a shocking package of four prospects from the Red Sox for Luis García. One of the young players from that deal is promising centerfielder Matthew Lugo.

The Phillies traded Gregory Soto to the Orioles and got a former first-round pick in Seth Johnson as well as Moisés Chace, who is currently the No. 7 prospect in their farm system.

Even the White Sox got in on the action, landing an intriguing prospect in William Bergolla in exchange for Tanner Banks.

If last year's deadline is any indication, Chris Getz and the White Sox could make out like bandits this year. They have the reliable bullpen arms that every team in baseball wants this time of year, and someone is going to overpay for it.