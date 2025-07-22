3 White Sox pitching prospects that should replace Adrian Houser after he is traded

The Chicago White Sox are going to have to replace Adrian Houser once he is traded before the impending MLB trade deadline.

Hopefully, Houser's spot in the rotation is not filled with a washed-up veteran like Mike Clevinger or Noah Syndergaard. That would be a waste of everyone's time.

The White Sox should not go back to Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger has already flamed out once this season as a reliever. I do not think he will do any better now that he has been stretched back out into being a starter.

Clevinger was last seen struggling to throw strikes at the start of the season. He lasted just eight games with a 7.94 ERA and a 2.29 WHIP before getting designated for assignment.

The White Sox just can't seem to completely break up with him. Clevinger was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte after he cleared waivers. He was asked to stretch out as a starter while throwing for the Knights to provide organizational depth in case of an injury.

If there's multiple injuries to the starting rotation down the stretch, then maybe Clevinger should be an option. But that's the only world where I'd want him back on the 26-man roster.

Noah Syndergaard is not the answer

Noah Snydergaard got stretched out in the Arizona Complex League and was recently elavated to Triple-A with the recent wave of promotions.

Syndergaard had an 2.93 ERA in four ACL starts, but the former All-Star was last seen getting roughed up in the majors with a combined 6.50 ERA between stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Injuries and inconsistency leave it unlikely he will suddenly regain his All-Star form. Since Clevinger and Snydergaard cannot be traded if they are called up after July 31st, there is nothing to be gained from hoping both can turn back the clock to their better days.

That is why I am hoping the team goes with one of the young hurlers they currently have in their farm system to replace Houser.

The White Sox should go with one of these three prospect options to fill Houser's spot in the rotation once he is traded.

Prospects that can replace Adrian Houser

Tanner McDougal

Tanner McDougal is the flamethrowing prospect the White Sox are choosing to develop as a starting pitcher. With patience, McDougal has the stuff to become a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm.

The White Sox patient development plan with McDougal has started to pay off in 2025. He has been dominant with a 0.89 ERA since being promoted to Double-A Birmingham. He has 38 strikeouts to just eight (8) walks in the six (6) starts he has made for the Barons.

He has not allowed a run over his past four starts, totaling 20 scoreless innings.

McDougal, the team's No. 28 prospect, can hit 99 mph with his fastball. The organization has not had a problem promoting pitchers straight from Double-A. They did it last season with Drew Thorpe and Grant Taylor made the jump this season.

It would make sense to get McDougal up as soon as possible to get a taste of the big leagues. He is quickly approaching his career-high in innings, and some MLB experience could be valuable before he reaches his cap.

Shane Murphy

Pitching director Brian Bannister loves Shane Murphy and his stuff. Over the course of 2025, Murphy has give Bannister good reason to think highly of him.

The production is impressive, with the left-handed Murphy sporting a 1.55 ERA since getting promoted to Double-A. He has 60 strikeouts to just 11 walks in 75.2 innings.

The White Sox rotation could really use a lefty. That is why it might make more sense to promote Murphy before McDougal.

Noah Schultz

Noah Schultz seemed like a good candidate to debut this season after he was promoted to Triple-A, but this is now pending his recent knee injury.

Noah Schultz was scratched from tonight’s start with Charlotte due to right knee discomfort. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 19, 2025

If it is a minor knee problem that does not require a lengthy absence, the White Sox should not rule out bringing Schultz up before the season ends.

I think the experience could be good for Schultz, even though the team's top prospect is struggling with his command this season, especially since he was promoted to Triple-A.

Schultz has a 2.29 WHIP at Charlotte and had a 1.59 WHIP for the Barons. Control is what the team is monitoring as he develops, since the Knights play in a hitter-friendly park.

White Sox fans shouldn't worry too much. It took Randy Johnson a while to figure out how to command the ball before he went on to have a Hall of Fame career. Schultz's ceiling is becoming a front line stater and perennial All-Star. His stuff is that good. It's all about harnessing it and getting the most out of his potential.

Schultz is still considered the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. The Sox are trending toward another 100-loss season, and it might make sense to stop wasting his pitches at Triple-A and let him figure things out in the big leagues.

Let's hope the knee discomfort Schultz is experiencing is something that does not end his season prematurely.