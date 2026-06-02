White Sox injury news: Hays' setback, McDougal's recovery, Teel and Murakami check-in

The White Sox head into the month of June with some real momentum as the team hunts their first playoff berth since 2021. Over the course of a long season, every team in baseball has to navigate hot and cold streaks and inevitable injuries, and the White Sox are no exception. As the season moves into its middle stages, White Sox fans received an influx of updates on their injured players this week, Here’s everything you need to know:

Austin Hays' rehab setback

Outfielder Austin Hays, down since May 2 with a calf strain, has been pulled off of his rehab assignment after experiencing more soreness in his calf. Hays played in a few rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte and seemed to be on the cusp of returning before his setback. He flew back to Chicago on Monday to be evaluated by team doctors, and the team will provide an update when they have more information. In the meantime, however, the White Sox will have to continue to navigate without the veteran outfielder, who has been limited to just 12 games this season.

Tanner McDougal returns to throwing

White Sox pitching prospect Tanner McDougal, who was shut down with a flexor strain a few weeks ago, told the media on Monday that he’s been throwing at 90 feet and hopes to begin pitching in games by the end of June. McDougal is likely to do rehab at Winston-Salem before returning to Charlotte. Assuming all goes well with his rehab, McDougal could still be on track to debut in Chicago before the end of 2026 and put himself firmly in the mix for a 2027 rotation spot.

White Sox prospect Tanner McDougal (right flexor strain) said he's playing catch out to 90 feet. Says he's expecting to pitching in rehab games, likely in Winston-Salem, by the end of June. He hopes to have 2-3 outings done by the All-Star break. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 1, 2026

Kyle Teel and Munetaka Murakami both progressing

Perhaps the two most significant injuries the White Sox have right now are Teel and Murakami, who are both impact bats in the lineup when healthy. Teel was diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his knee during his rehab from the hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason. He began running this weekend and reportedly feels good. His next step will be lateral movement, followed by beginning to hit. I anticipate Teel still being a few weeks away from a return, but hopefully he’s back with the White Sox by the end of June.

The White Sox are 3-1 without slugger Munetaka Murakami, who is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a hamstring strain. Murakami will travel with the team while he’s down, but stayed back in Chicago to receive a PRP injection on Monday. The PRP injection supports healing and is fairly standard for injuries of the type. The White Sox will need to see how he recovers before they know if his return will be closer to four weeks or six. In the meantime, the White Sox will need other players to step up and keep the team afloat during the toughest part of their schedule.