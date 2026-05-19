White Sox Injury Update: Concerning Kyle Teel news, Mason Adams progress, Prelander Berroa

As the White Sox head out to Seattle to start yet another West Coast road trip, fans expected to see catcher Kyle Teel joining the club for his season debut. Unfortunately, a setback during rehab has delayed Teel’s return. The White Sox provided an update on Teel, as well as a few other injured players, on Monday. Here is the latest injury news from the south side.

Kyle Teel’s return will be delayed further

Working his way back from a preseason hamstring injury, White Sox catcher Kyle Teel played his third game in Charlotte on Saturday night. The plan was for him to catch the full game both Saturday and Sunday and likely join the White Sox on their road trip. Unfortunately, Teel exited Saturday’s game early after tweaking his knee on a swing. Teel was diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his knee that will keep him out another 3-6 weeks. It’s a brutal break for Teel and the White Sox, who were looking forward to having his presence back in the lineup. Edgar Quero has struggled mightily, but he’s likely to maintain his role splitting the catching duties with Drew Romo while Teel recovers. At this point, Teel returning before July 1 would be a great update for the White Sox. At the very least, the White Sox will have his energy and leadership presence with the team on the road trip.

I’m told Kyle Teel will join the team tomorrow here in Seattle. — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) May 18, 2026

Prelander Berroa’s rehab shut down

White Sox reliever Prelander Berroa underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2025 season. After getting back on the mound in bullpen sessions this spring, Berroa was sent to the Arizona Complex League to begin a rehab assignment last week. He appeared in a game, but faced just one hitter and threw four pitches before exiting. The White Sox provided an update this week, saying Berroa’s rehab assignment has been shut down as he deals with continued elbow soreness. A timeline for his return has not been given, but it’s an unfortunate development for an electric bullpen arm.

Mason Adams pitches in a game

On a more positive note, right-hander Mason Adams, who also missed the 2025 season with Tommy John surgery, pitched in a game Monday night for the Arizona Complex League. It was the first in-game appearance since the surgery for Adams, who seemed on track to make his big league debut in 2025 before the injury. Adams went two innings, allowing one run and one hit, with a strikeout and no walks. He threw 23 pitches and faced eight hitters. Adams will likely have a lengthy rehab stint before being activated, but he seems to be on track to help the White Sox rotation this season.

Austin Hays begins rehab

White Sox outfielder Austin Hays, on the injured list for the second time this season, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte. Hays has been sidelined with a strained calf for a few weeks just after returning from a hamstring strain. My guess is he’ll spend a week rehabbing with the Knights before rejoining the White Sox when they return home next week. As right-handed outfielders, Luisangel Acuna or Derek Hill could be the odd man out when Hays returns to the lineup.