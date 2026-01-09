White Sox just lost possible free agent target to unexpected PED suspension

Just hours after my speculation about former Twins outfielder Max Kepler's fit with the White Sox was published, I have already been humbled. News broke Friday afternoon that Kepler, 32, will be suspended for the first 80 games of the 2026 season after testing positive for Epitrenbolone, an anabolic steroid that violates MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. While he’ll be eligible to return midseason and will likely sign with a team, I no longer see Kepler as a good fit for the White Sox.

MLB announced that Max Kepler has been issued an 80-game suspension for testing positive for Epitrenbolone. Kepler is currently a free agent. pic.twitter.com/NrD5SK8yS6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 9, 2026

If the White Sox are looking for a veteran outfielder to hold down right field until the arrival of Braden Montgomery, signing a player who won’t be eligible until midseason defeats the purpose. By June, the White Sox hope Montgomery will be on the cusp of his big league debut, and they’ll likely no longer have regular at bats to give to a veteran with no established place on the roster in 2027 and beyond. Kepler won’t be eligible for the postseason, so he won’t even be a fit to be traded at the deadline to a contender. There just isn’t a world where bringing him in makes sense for the White Sox anymore.

Kepler, who posted a 90 WRC+ in 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies, was a prime bounce-back candidate looking for an opportunity for regular at bats prior to his suspension. A longtime Minnesota Twin, he’s familiar with the AL Central and could’ve been an intriguing power bat for the White Sox to add to their lineup. Now, it’ll be back to the drawing board if the team plans to add another outfielder.

The White Sox have opportunities to upgrade the outfield without Kepler

The White Sox may elect to go with the young platoon of Everson Pereira and Jarred Kelenic in the open outfield spot, but I believe a veteran option at a low price is a good idea. If one or both of Kelenic and Pereira put things together, the veteran can be traded or cut, but in the meantime, they’ll provide insurance and a serviceable option in case the young duo needs more time or doesn’t pan out. Among the remaining possibilities on the free agent market: Michael Conforto, Jesse Winker, and the incumbent Mike Tauchman. None of the aforementioned players are strong defenders in the outfield, but they’re serviceable veteran bats that could help stabilize a young White Sox lineup. Austin Hays and Harrison Bader also remain free agents but are likely out of the White Sox price range.

The White Sox outfield mix certainly isn’t the strength of their team as it stands right now, but they have a couple options with upside and still have time for external improvement. At this point, it’s too early to tell how the White Sox outfield will look when they head to Milwaukee for Opening Day, but it’s safe to say that Max Kepler won’t be in it. It’s an unfortunate ending to what felt like it could’ve been a great match.

With just over a month until pitchers and catchers report to Arizona, the White Sox still have time to address the outfield. We’ll see who Chris Getz has in mind.