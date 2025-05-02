Promising White Sox prospect suddenly retires after a rough start to the season

27-year-old Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Trey McGough has voluntarily retired from professional baseball after a rough start to the 2025 season.

McGough was acquired by the White Sox at last year's trade deadline in a 1-for-1 deal with the Baltimore Orioles for designated hitter Eloy Jimenez.

In 86 career appearances with Baltimore's minor league affiliates, McGough had a 2.98 ERA and 238.1 innings pitched. He had been dominant in 2024 at AAA-Norfolk before being moved and continued his excellent run with the Charlotte Knights after the trade.

At the end of 2024, it seemed like only a matter of time before McGough would be impacting the big league club in Chicago. A 26-year-old, MLB-ready, left-handed relief pitcher with a 1.98 ERA in 81.2 minor league innings? Honestly, it's hard to believe the White Sox never gave him a shot given their 41-121 record.

The White Sox had veteran relief pitchers Enyel De Los Santos, Chad Kuhl, Justin Anderson, and Matt Foster all suiting up for the big league club in September, but they couldn't take a shot on a 26-year-old lefty with promise for a few weeks? It was a disappointment then and it's an even bigger disappointment now.

McGough's rough start to 2025

After losing a spring training battle for a roster spot, McGough pitched 15 innings in seven appearances, allowing 15 earned runs for an ERA of 9.00 in 2025. He also walked 15 batters in those 15 innings, which is an alarming stat for a pitcher that only walked 29 in 81.2 innings a year ago.

After that rough start, McGough decided to hang up the cleats and retire from baseball. It's a very sudden and very unfortunate development for him and the Sox.

Trey McGough through his 2nd inning in Charlotte. He strikes out 2 in the 2nd. #Knights trail 7-1. pic.twitter.com/NfIMtUU1DI — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 20, 2025

It's really only the last two outings that have blown up McGough's numbers in Charlotte. Before his appearance against Nashville on April 20th, McGough had a 3.48 ERA. He gave up six earned runs over 2.2 innings against the Sounds and then another five earned runs over 2 innings against Scranton/Wilke-Barre on April 26th...And that was it.

It's just a really odd and sudden move to make mid-season. I would have bet a good sum of money that McGough would find his way to an MLB debut at some point in 2025. I still believe that to be the case, even with his inflated April numbers.

It makes you wonder what external factors could be in play. But regardless, it's sad news for McGough and for White Sox fans.