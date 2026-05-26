White Sox's Jarred Kelenic roster move already signaled major vibes shift

It’s been a fun start to the season for the White Sox, who entered Monday’s series opener against the Twins with a 26-26 record and sitting in second place in the AL Central. A tough road trip that saw the team lose back-to-back series in Seattle and San Francisco, however, left fans feeling like the White Sox were in need of a vibe shift. Chris Getz and the front office evidently felt the same way, because the White Sox made a move Monday to shake up the roster, and the results have already shown.

The White Sox recalled utilityman Rikuu Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte and designated OF Jarred Kelenic for assignment before Monday’s game. Nishida, 25, became the fifth Japanese-born player in White Sox history and the first player in MLB history to attend high school in Japan, college in the US, enter the draft, and make it to the big leagues. Known for his speed, defensive versatility, and on-base ability, Nishida could be an optimal hitter at the bottom of the order to serve as a second table-setter in front of Sam Antonacci and the big bats. More important than any of his on-field contributions, however, is his energy and personality that has been consistently praised by White Sox staff.

For Jarred Kelenic, the White Sox become the third team to pull the plug on a former top draft pick and prospect who has struggled to put it together at the big league level.

Rikuu Nishida's presence has already been felt by the White Sox

The roster move already paid dividends on Monday, where the White Sox took home a 3-1 victory against Minnesota thanks to contributions from Nishida. Not only did he earn his first big league hit, but Nishida’s excellent throw to home plate to cut down a Twins run in the second could’ve completely changed the game. Had that throw been worse, the Twins would’ve taken the lead and had runners in scoring position with Byron Buxton coming up. Instead, the game remained tied, Anthony Kay settled in, and the White Sox cruised to victory, a much-needed win after an ugly road trip.

The White Sox aren’t the most talented team in baseball on paper, but one thing that’s become abundantly clear early this season is how much the players enjoy playing together and being around each other. The vibe in the clubhouse seems to be very positive and optimistic, and the young players seem to believe that they can compete with anyone. Belief and buy-in is half the battle in baseball, and there’s no shortage of it on the south side.

As the season moves along, I expect the White Sox to continue adding more young players to keep the energy up. I don’t know if the White Sox are ready to make the postseason in 2026, but they seem to have a prime opportunity with the poor play of the rest of the American League. The trade deadline is approaching and it’s too early to tell just how aggressive the White Sox will be. But one thing is clear, the White Sox are headed in the right direction.