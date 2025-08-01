White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery's secret to an electric start of his MLB career

Rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery has been taking the league by storm since making his MLB debut on July 4.

In 22 career games with the Chicago White Sox, Montgomery has five (5) home runs, 18 RBIs, and an .826 OPS. With 0.7 fWAR, Montgomery is already Chicago's sixth most valuable position player, according to FanGraphs.

Colson Montgomery lines one the other way to tie this game! pic.twitter.com/582kSJIZID — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2025

Montgomery looks like the prospect that was at one point in time ranked No. 9 in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. It's a complete turnaround from where he was at earlier this season.

After 23 games in Triple-A to open the 2025 season, Montgomery was 14-for-94, batting .149 with an OPS of .479 and 43 strikeouts in 94 at-bats. That dropped him from the Top 100 prospects list entirely.

So what's been the secret to Montgomery finding his groove and crushing big league pitching? An "Arizona reset" and time working with hitting director Ryan Fuller first helped Montgomery make some necessary swing adjustments. Recently, a torpedo bat has had Montgomery hitting the ball out of the yard.

Colson Montgomery has started using a torpedo bat

Montgomery picked up the revolutionary "torpedo bat" during the White Sox series against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the first game after making the switch, he belted his first career home run.

“It was just kind of a talk with all of our guys, with all of our hitting guys,” Montgomery told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “We have a whole bunch of research where I was hitting the ball off the bat, and they just told me to try it. The first game I tried, it was the second game in Tampa … I hit a homer with it, so I thought I'd just keep doing it." (via MLB.com)

Montgomery has five (5) home runs in eight games since picking up the new bat. His slugging percentage over that stretch is an eye-popping .750.

Colson Montgomery is showing out 📈‼️ pic.twitter.com/mFgb5Wwhxy — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 31, 2025

After a strong first series of his big league career in Colorado, Montgomery closed the first half of the season with a 2-for-18 slump. Thankfully, the White Sox and Colson Montgomery continue to find answers on how to improve his game. He has bounced back in a big way thanks to these subtle midseason changes.

It has certainly been a really inspiring start to Montgomery's MLB career. He seems to have the talent and mental makeup to be a succesful big league shortstop.