White Sox sweep of Twins made franchise history and set new rivalry standard

It’s no secret that the past couple seasons have been rough for the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are coming off back-to-back 100-loss seasons and needing to play .500 ball down the stretch to avoid a third straight in 2025.

Though the team hasn’t really played great ball against anyone the past few seasons, games against the AL Central have been a particularly difficult task for the Sox.

White Sox struggles against AL Central opponents

Entering Saturday night’s game against the Tigers, the White Sox have a record of 50-101 against the AL Central since the start of the 2023 season.

They have been especially bad in road games, going 19-53 in divisional away games in the same span, good for a .264 winning percentage.

But this week, as the Sox headed to Minnesota to take on the Twins in a ballpark where they were 1-14 over their last 15 games, they accomplished a new feat.

White Sox put together historic sweep of Twins

With Thursday’s comeback victory, the White Sox completed a four-game sweep in Minnesota for the first time in franchise history. The White Sox trailed in all four games of the series, but clutch late hitting against a struggling Twins bullpen allowed the Sox to make a late push in all four ballgames.

thinking about this play 💭 pic.twitter.com/ikmeZ4j0D6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 4, 2025

With the series sweep, the White Sox will win the season series against Minnesota 8-5, including finishing the year 5-2 at Target Field. They also picked up their 53rd win of the season, and a 54th victory on Friday now puts them 13 games ahead of last year's record with 20 to play.

Even when the White Sox were fielding competitive teams, playing in Minnesota was a struggles, but this young core of White Sox players that have taken over the lineup is proving that things are different this time around.

No longer should White Sox fans consider winning a couple games a year at Target Field as good enough. The Sox have now proven that they’re capable of more, and this should be the new standard they are held to. Instead of being afraid to play other AL Central teams, it’s time for those teams to fear playing the White Sox.

Chris Getz has certainly begun the process of remaking the White Sox organization, but not without first tearing it down to the studs. The good news is that the darkest days may be behind us.

With an influx of young talent on the Major League roster and more on the way, the White Sox should be an exciting team to watch grow over the next few seasons. It may not come as quickly or as easily as we hoped, but better processes are in place, and the fruits of the rebuild should be coming soon.

If the White Sox want to go from fun underdogs to a genuinely good team, playing good baseball against a long-time division rival is a great place to start.