Chicago White Sox rookies manhandled the Twins in a historic series sweep

Even though the Chicago White Sox are the worst team in the American League, they are one of the more exciting teams this season with a bright future in 2026.

Thanks to their new young core, who have slowly found their footing as the season rolled along, the White Sox are in a better position to compete next year than most people thought.

If fans around the league weren’t aware of what the White Sox are building on the South Side of Chicago, they are now. The Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins this week on the road. That's the first time that has ever happened in franchise history.

The White Sox complete their first 4-game sweep in Minnesota

Series sweeps are a hard thing to come by for the White Sox, but they now officially have two on the books this season after taking all four games against the Twins in dominating fashion.

Chicago's only other sweep this season came in their first three games after the All-Star break against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Just like their sweep of the Pirates, this week's wins over the Twins has an emphasis on how good the White Sox offense can be once they get going. The Sox scores a total of 33 runs across four games while only surrendering 19 runs in return.

According to Chuck Garfien, anchor and reporter for CHSN, yesterday's win over the Twins marked their fifth comeback victory in a row, which the White Sox have not done since 1986.

Garfien also adds that this is the first four-game sweep in Minnesota by the White Sox ever!

White Sox win their 5th game in a row.

All comeback victories.

First time they’ve done that since 1986.



They get a 4-game sweep in Minnesota.

First time EVER.



3 hits for Quero and Teel.

4 hits for Meidroth.

Montgomery hit a 454 foot HR. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 5, 2025

White Sox rookies carry team past Twins

It’s really all thanks to the young guys. White Sox rookies had 11 total hits on Thursday night, with Kyle Teel and Colson Montgomery both launching big home runs. Montgomery's traveled an estimated 454 feet.

Kyle Teel had five hits in the series, including two doubles and two home runs. Edgar Quero recorded six hits in the series, with a home run and a double. Colson Montgomery had four hits and two home runs, while Chase Meidroth logged five hits and a home run of his own.

Rookie relief pitchers Grant Taylor and Wikelman González both picked up their first career wins in the series, as well.

The White Sox have a bright future

Thankfully, next year should be more exciting than 2025 since all the White Sox prospects on the roster will have another full season under their belts. More experience should help White Sox rookies of 2025 take the next step in their development, hopefully leading to more wins.

This young core could also be joined by prospects like Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and even Hagen Smith, who all could make MLB debuts in 2026 and help to complete the young core.

Once those guys arrive, and the White Sox sign some more veterans to compliment them, baseball better watch out for the White Sox. The Twins won't be the only team getting dominated.