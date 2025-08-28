The White Sox avoiding a 100-loss season would be a massive sign of progress

Over the last few seasons, the Chicago White Sox have been experiencing their worst stretch of losing in franchise history.

Even more startling is that the club went from being the AL Central Division champs in 2021 to the worst team in the modern era just three short years later.

Making things worse, the White Sox lost a record 121 games in 2024 after losing 101 games in 2023.

This is certainly a dark point in White Sox history, with the organization reaching rock bottom. Now, it's time to see if they dig themselves out of the hole.

Young core provides hope for White Sox fans

A young, emerging core is providing hope that better days are just around the corner for the South Siders.

Rookies Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth, Shane Smith, Grant Taylor, and Mike Vasil, along with young veterans like Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa, Brooks Baldwin, and Davis Martin have been playing solid baseball since the All-Star break.

Despite playing better brand of baseball, the White Sox are still losing plenty of games. They are still on pace to lose 101 games per FanGraphs. They are 6-16 over their last 22 games.

There is still some hope for the White Sox to get hot and avoid a third consecutive 100-loss season. However, some believe that 63-99 being the "goal" speaks to just how sad things are at 35th or Shields right now.

Man, this team has really fallen on hard times when this is a (relative) goal. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) August 26, 2025

Young core avoiding 100 losses would be encouraging

I have said all season that the main goal for the 2025 White Sox should be to develop a young core that the organization can eventually get back to being competitive with. That seems to be coming into focus with the performance of these young players recently.

Colson Montgomery is crushing home runs frequently. Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are developing into one of the best catching duos in baseball both at the plate and behind it.

Shane Smith was the team's All-Star representative and just pitched seven innings of one-hit ball against the Royals on Monday night.

Vargas, Meidroth Sosa, Baldwin, and maybe even the recently acquired Curtis Mead, are looking like they could be above-avergae regualrs that all good teams need.

Davis Martin looks the part of a good MLB starting pitcher and both Mike Vasil and Grant Taylor have impressive stuff out of the bullpen.

These are the players that have been instrumental in the Sox already passing 2024's win total. So while it might be a pathetic goal to some, it would be a major sign of progress if that group can also help this franchise (which has been around for 125 years) avoid its first string of three-straight 100-loss seasons.

If the White Sox had a roster full of veterans and cast-offs, then I would think trying to win 63 games is downright sad, but this is a roster full of promising young talent that is trying to change the losing culture. If this group loses 99 games, it would be more progress than disappointment.

The White Sox still have a long way to go, but at least it would provide hope that more wins can happen in 2026 and beyond.