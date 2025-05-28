White Sox trades have started, and more deals are coming soon

With the 2025 season unraveling just as many feared, MLB.com recently pegged the Chicago White Sox as one of six teams that could "jumpstart" the league's trade market—and they’ve now done just that.

The Sox officially kicked off their summer selloff by dealing veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to the Rays, marking one of the first trades of the deadline season.

This seller's position is familiar—last summer, the Sox dealt Michael Kopech, Tommy Pham, and Erick Fedde in a three-team deal before also moving Eloy Jiménez, Paul DeJong, and Tanner Banks ahead of the deadline.

Those trades brought back intriguing pieces, like infielder William Bergolla from the Phillies for Banks, or reliever Jarold Rosado from the Royals in exchange for DeJong.

In 2022, it was Lucas Giolito. Reynaldo Lopez, and Kendall Graveman among others being traded away.

In each of those seasons, the White Sox had clear assets to move. This year, it's less cut and dry. But it still wouldn’t be surprising if a few unexpected names enter the rumor mill, especially if the front office receives interest in players not currently viewed as obvious trade chips.

Luis Robert’s uncertain market

Luis Robert Jr. has long been viewed as the franchise’s cornerstone, and the structure of his team-friendly contract—$15 million in 2025 with $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027—should make him one of the most valuable assets on the market. But his performance in 2025 does not do him any favors.

Robert's elite tools remain intact, but his production and availability continue to raise red flags. If he heats up in June, the White Sox could receive some level of interest, especially from teams looking for a controllable outfielder with upside.

His improved eye at the plate has been reflected in a better walk rate, and his league-leading stolen base numbers could entice a team looking to add dynamic athleticism ahead of the postseason.

However, it’s just as possible that his underwhelming performance drags down his value, making a trade more complicated than anticipated. Robert has garnered trade interest in the past, and both the Reds and Dodgers have reportedly checked in on his availability this year—but it's fair to wonder whether the White Sox missed their most opportune time to move him at peak value.

Young arms could be traded

MLB.com identified Davis Martin and Cam Booser as players to watch in a surprising trade. Martin, 28, has quietly worked deep into games, limiting damage with a steady pitch mix and relying heavily on his effective "kick-change"—a pitch that's become one of his most reliable weapons in 2025.

With five years of club control, including two arbitration-eligible seasons remaining, Martin is an appealing piece for pitching-needy contenders.

Martin is older than many pitchers with similar service time due to previous injuries that delayed his development. That lack of experience could give some teams pause, but if he continues to perform, it will be interesting to see whether the Sox move him while his value is high or keep him as a potential mid-rotation anchor for the foreseeable future.

Booser, a late-blooming lefty at age 33, has shown flashes of dominance with a fastball that touches the high 90s and a solid slider. Like Martin, he comes with multiple years of club control, though at a much later stage in his career. That combination makes him a viable secondary bullpen target. He’s unlikely to be viewed as a team’s go-to lefty, but he could hold real value as a complementary piece behind a contender’s primary southpaw reliever.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him included in a larger trade to boost overall return, similar to how Michael Kopech was included alongside Erick Fedde in a deadline deal last summer to acquire a package headlined by Miguel Vargas.

Infield depth to move

Lenyn Sosa continues to flash contact ability and occasional power; his bat has seemed to adjust to big-league pitching. He’s quietly been one of the team’s most productive hitters in 2025, and his improved performance could make him an attractive option for a contender in need of a right-handed infield bat.

As the Sox evaluate long-term fits up the middle, Sosa could very well be dangled as part of a deal.

Josh Rojas missed the early part of the season with injury and has struggled since returning, but his versatility across the infield and outfield, combined with his left-handed bat, could still make him a trade chip. If he finds a rhythm at the plate in June, his skill set might appeal to a contender looking for a flexible depth piece.

Andrew Vaughn has been optioned to Triple-A in hopes of regaining his swing. He struggled at the big-league level for much of the season, but if he can show enough improvement in the minors to warrant a return before the deadline, the Sox could look to flip him for a low-level prospect.

Outfielders should generate interest

Among veteran outfielders, Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, and Michael A. Taylor are clear candidates to be traded at the deadline. All three are on one-year deals and could be flipped to contenders seeking experienced bench or platoon pieces.

Tauchman and Slater have played well when healthy, but both have dealt with injuries throughout the year. Like Rojas, if either can stay off the IL and continue producing into July, a playoff-hopeful might see them as a valuable addition to a postseason push.

Another name to monitor is Andrew Benintendi. Like Slater and Tauchman, he’s had trouble staying off the injured list, but when healthy, he’s been one of the team’s more consistent hitters. If he can remain on the field through July, his left-handed bat and postseason experience could draw interest, especially from teams dealing with injuries in their outfield mix.

Another name to watch is Joshua Palacios. The left-handed outfielder is on a minimum deal and has started to heat up recently, showing improved swing mechanics and a more disciplined approach at the plate. If he can sustain this form, he could mirror the type of low-cost, depth outfield trade we saw last summer, like the White Sox's 2024 trade of Robbie Grossman to the Rangers for Minor League right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.

In Triple-A Charlotte, Corey Julks—who White Sox fans might remember from last season—is off to a blistering start in 2025, batting .348 across 135 at-bats and pushing for a potential call-up as the trade deadline approaches. A team could view him as a cheap depth option, potentially willing to trade a low-level prospect or cash if injuries highlight a need later this summer.

The next few months are essential

For a White Sox team clearly in transition, the next two months offer a pivotal opportunity. If Luis Robert Jr. can find a rhythm at the plate, he could still emerge as one of the more compelling trade chips in baseball, but much of that hinges on whether he can produce enough in the lead-up to July. His tools are undeniable, but converting that into consistent value remains a challenge.

While Robert draws the spotlight, Chicago’s front office will also explore smaller moves that could help retool the roster for 2026 and beyond. Though many of the team’s veterans have underperformed, a few could still be moved for lower-tier prospects or cash considerations, particularly if injuries elsewhere create openings.

Whether the market heats up gradually or takes off quickly, the White Sox appear well-positioned to be one of the more active sellers this summer.