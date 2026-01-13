Yankees' Cody Bellinger uncertainty just created a golden White Sox trade path

As MLB’s offseason reaches a critical stage, the Chicago White Sox certainly aren’t in the market for the top free agents available. Any remaining White Sox free agent signings will likely be of the depth variety, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t be affected by what happens at the top of the market. The New York Yankees have made re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger a priority this offseason, but recent reports indicate that negotiations on that front have reached an impasse, with the Yankees unwilling to offer the seven-year deal Bellinger is looking for. The Yankees have begun looking into alternatives, and New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that one option is White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Trade rumors surrounding Robert have been prevalent as far back as last offseason, but the White Sox valuation of their former all-star hasn’t yet matched that of other teams around the league. The White Sox didn’t move Robert at the trade deadline and picked up his $20 million option for 2026, and he remains in trade rumors despite the hefty price tag. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Cincinnati Reds have been connected to Robert in rumors this offseason, though White Sox GM Chris Getz has maintained his stance- at least publicly- that the team expects Robert to be a member of the White Sox on Opening Day.

The White Sox have received interest from other teams on Luis Robert Jr., but Chris Getz has indicated he plans to have Robert wearing a White Sox uniform come spring training. https://t.co/0VE9Vxh5z6 — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) December 11, 2025

Yankees desperation could lead to a Robert deal

I’ve also maintained my stance that selling low on Robert this offseason isn’t the optimal strategy, but desperation from a team feeling increasing pressure from fans to make a move could change things. The Yankees entered 2025 with World Series aspirations after coming up just short in 2024, but couldn’t handle the upstart Blue Jays in the ALDS. Yankees fans have waited for the team to make significant moves to improve, but it’s been a largely quiet offseason for the Bronx Bombers, whose biggest moves are bringing back players from their 2025 team. With just a month left until Spring Training and impact bats starting to dwindle, the Yankees may need to get creative to make something happen.

While the White Sox aren’t feeling the pressure to move Robert right now, a desperate Yankees team could be just what they need. The Yankees farm system is solid, with several arms on the cusp of the big league that could be of interest to the White Sox. It’s hard to determine what Robert could command in a trade, but the big market Yankees shouldn’t have any trouble with his salary, and they likely won’t find a center fielder with higher upside if they miss out on Bellinger.

It’s unclear whether the Yankees interest in Robert is serious or if it’s more of a check-in, but it could be a golden opportunity for the White Sox to finally get what they feel is a fair deal for Robert. With Bellinger’s decision likely coming soon, it’ll be something to watch.

If the Yankees get desperate enough, they might just make an offer that the White Sox can’t refuse.